Dyson Head - Design & Product Experience Adam Bates joins Nothing as Design Director

Today Nothing announced the appointment of Adam Bates to Design Director. Adam spent over 14 years at Dyson as a design lead, building the team that defined the design and user experience of its product portfolio. Adam and his design team worked alongside engineers and scientists to create some of Dyson’s most iconic products, including the Dyson Supersonic™ and Airwrap™ as well as the company’s cordless vacuums and purifiers. Adam’s focus will be launching Nothing’s first design hub in London.



“I’m looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I’ve long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together,” said Adam Bates, Design Director of Nothing. “My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape.”

“I’m excited to welcome Adam at this special time during Nothing’s foundational years,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “Adam played a key role in shaping the Dyson design legacy and I have every confidence that he will help Nothing shape iconic products that we’re proud to share with friends and family.”



Nothing’s first product ear (1) became one of the most anticipated product launches of 2021, shipping over 400,000 units to date. The UK consumer tech brand has announced plans to develop an ecosystem of iconic and seamlessly connected products, with four currently in development.

