Duroflex appoints Rajat Rastogi as new CFO

Duroflex has appointed Rajat Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer and Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head.

Rastogi has over 20 years of corporate finance experience across a variety of industries, from FMCG to E-Commerce. Previously, he held the role of Finance Head at Udaan.com and has also worked at Livspace, Flipkart, Coca Cola, and Fosroc Chemicals.

As CFO at Duroflex, Rajat will be responsible for ensuring the strong financial health of the organization. He will oversee FP&A & Controllership functions, lead funding discussions, work with department heads to analyze financial data and develop the company's financial strategy. He will also consult with the Board of Directors and business heads of Duroflex.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex said, “We are pleased to welcome Rastogi to the Duroflex family. His extensive experience across multiple industries will contribute to our growth and help us develop a strategic roadmap for our IPO. We look forward to working with him to become a prominent sleep solutions organisation with our aggressive expansion plans.”

Rastogi said, “I’m very excited to join Duroflex. Over the past few years, they have grown remarkably thanks to the agile leadership team and focused efforts towards becoming India’s Sleep Expert. I look forward to working with the team and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to accelerate the company's strategic growth and path to profitability.”

The company has also appointed Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head, Duroflex. Dash is a product and marketing expert with 20 years of experience in P&L, Product & Category Management, Portfolio Management and Life Cycle Management.

Dash said, “I am excited to join Duroflex. The organisation’s culture is based on a strongly held and widely shared set of beliefs that are supported by strategy and structure. They have some of the smartest minds with strong technical expertise, a data-driven mindset, passion for products and strategic thinking. I am excited about being part of the growth journey of Duroflex to become the most admired brand in the sleep and comfort industry.”

