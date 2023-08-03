DS Group appoints Jyotiroop Barua to drive confectionery business

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, today announced the appointment of Jyotiroop Barua as the Business Head of Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited (Confectionery). He will spearhead the business strategy and growth of DSFL while consolidating DS Group’s presence in the segment.

Jyotiroop Barua comes with over 30 years of FMCG experience across channels and zones having handled both domestic and international business. A business transformation leader, with deep understanding of sales & marketing, distribution, strategy, and operations in the consumer goods space, he has worked with MTR, Dabur and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dunkans Industries Ltd., The Assam Company Ltd. to name a few, shared a press release.

“It’s an exciting time for us and our team is geared up for an extremely successful decade ahead as we consolidate our position as one of the leading Indian FMCG majors. As we continue to evolve with the rapidly changing business landscape, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Barua to the DS family. With his extensive experience, we look forward to the market insights and fresh ideas that he brings to the table and are confident of his ability to grow our already well-established confectionery business,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.

“DS Group has grown at a tremendous pace in the last few years with the evolving consumer needs and is recognized amongst the top three players in the non-chocolate FMCG segment in India. I am very excited to take the reins and help steer the company to new heights. Post entry into the chocolate segment, which is primarily dominated by MNCs, DS Group looks promisingly at the next decade to further consolidate its position in the confectionery business,” said Mr. Barua upon assuming his new role at DS Group.

Barua has a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Mumbai.

