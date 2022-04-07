Nitin Bawankule to leave Disney Star

Disney Star India Head - Ad Sales Nitin Bawankule has quit the company after a 2.5-year stint. Bawankule had joined Star India as Head of ad sales in October 2019.

Bawankule was responsible for the Ad Sales revenues for Linear and Digital Video platforms across Entertainment and Sports genres.



In this role, he led the ad revenue maximisation for TV channels across Sports, Movies, and Entertainment. Under him, Disney+ Hotstar witnessed exponential growth in ad revenues.



Prior to joining Disney Star, he worked with Google for over eight years. He has over two decades of experience in global sales, building large businesses, and expanding into new markets.



His expertise includes scaling sales organisations, establishing strategic partnerships, and helping build long-lasting relationships with some of the biggest global internet and consumer brands.



An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Bawankule has also worked with other organisations like Motorola, Whirlpool India, and Godrej GE Appliances.

