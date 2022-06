Disney Star EVP - Ad Sales, Entertainment biz Arghya Chakravarty calls it quits

Arghya Chakravarty, EVP - Ad Sales, Entertainment Business at Disney Star India, has called it quits after a 4.5-year stint at the media conglomerate. According to sources, his last day at the company will be 30th June.

Chakravarty joined Disney Star in September 2017 from Times Innovative Media where he was the CEO.



Since September 2021, Chakravarty had a dotted line reporting to Disney Star India Head - Network Entertainment channels Kevin Vaz. He was also reporting to former Disney Star India Head of Ad Sales Nitin Bawankule, who quit in April this year.



In a career spanning close to three decades, Chakravarty has worked across organisations like Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Akzo Nobel, and PepsiCo.

Chakravarty has done B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BIT Mesra. He has also completed Post Graduation in Marketing/Marketing Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

e4m reached out to Star Disney for an official confirmation, but is yet to get a response.

