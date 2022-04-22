Disney+ Hotstar's Goodies Narayanan joins Coursera as APAC CMO & D2C Business Head

Goodies Narayanan has left Disney+ Hotstar to join US-based open online course provider, Coursera as APAC CMO & D2C Business Head. In this role, she will be building and leading teams across consumer marketing, growth & strategy.



She will be leading APAC marketing and building the D2C business for Coursera with a mandate spanning acquisition, retention, brand development, revenue, payments & partnerships.



Narayanan confirmed her career move through a LinkedIn post. "A belated shout but I was busy building a team. After a great few years at Hotstar and leading an incredibly talented marketing team to break records, win awards and create one of the largest subscription businesses in India, I recently moved to Coursera to build their D2C and Degrees business in APAC," the post reads.



As Vice President of Marketing at Disney+ Hotstar, she led large-scale acquisitions for the direct-to-consumer portfolio through brand & performance marketing. She also managed large-scale marketing budgets, led flagship marketing campaigns (such as IPL), and built marketing teams across advertising and subscription business models.



As part of the leadership team at Disney+ Hotstar, she directly managed a cross-functional team across brand marketing, performance marketing, social media marketing, media, insights & content marketing.



In a career spanning almost two decades, she has worked across organisations like Siemens, P&G, and GSK. A commerce graduate from Delhi University, she also holds an MBA from Vlerick Business School.

