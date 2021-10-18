Discovery Inc's Vijay Rajput to retire next year

Rajput has been associated with Discovery for over seven years as SVP & Business Head Sports business, Head Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution

Vijay Rajput, SVP and Business Head Sports Business, Head Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution at Discovery Inc completes 60 years and will leave Discovery on Jan 31, 2022.

A source close to the development has confirmed the news to exchange4media.

Rajput has been associated with Discovery for over seven years. He joined the company in July 2014. Last year in January 2020, Discovery expanded the role of Rajput, with the additional responsibility of heading its Sports business in South Asia.

Rajput is a media industry veteran having more than three decades of work experience, the majority of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, Vijay was the Chief Operating Officer at one of India’s leading sports broadcasters ESPN STAR Sports.

He had joined ESPN as CFO &SrVP- Admin& HR in 1997. In July 2006, he was elevated to the new role of COO, wherein he was responsible for heading operations including finance, legal, affiliate sales/distribution, new business strategy, new channel launch strategy, new rights acquisitions P&L & strategy, business restructuring, taxation, financial planning, and HR.

