Discovery appoints Tushar Singh as Product Director

Singh was earlier associated with Zee5 for over two years as Associate Director - Product

Discovery Inc has appointed Tushar Singh as Product Director. He will be heading D2C product as a Director for Asia-Pacific.

Prior to this, Singh was associated with Zee5 for over two years as Associate Director - Product. In the past, he has also worked with Tata Sky as Senior Manager Marketing. He has also been with Tata Sky for over three years.

Singh also has the experience of working with telcos like Idea and Nokia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)