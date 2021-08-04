Digitas appoints Suraj Nambiar as SVP & West Head

His last assignment was with Tonic Worldwide

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:08 AM
suraj nambiar

Digitas, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Suraj Nambiar as Senior Vice President & West Head. Suraj will report into Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India. 

Suraj Nambiar comes with 20 years of experience in the digital domain. His last assignment was with Tonic Worldwide as Managing Partner and Co-Founder of PosterChild, a boutique creative agency incubated within Tonic. He has also worked with agencies within Group M and IPG (Interactive Avenues). Some of the brands that he has partnered with are Tata Tea Global Beverages, Myntra, Arvind Brands, Enamor, Toyota, Amazon, Puma, Tanishq, 3M, Titan Industries, Mercedes Benz, DHL, Colgate, Accenture, MakeMyTrip, Yahoo, Sony Channels, Kotak Bank, AB InBev (Corona, Hoegaarden), and Zydus. 

Welcoming Suraj to the agency, Sonia Khurana commented: “We're delighted to have Suraj join us as head of our Mumbai office. In a platform world, multiple disciplines like technology, data, creative and media come together to deliver customer experiences and solve business challenges. All our assignments now are in these areas. Suraj’s rich experience in media, digital and communications plus his entrepreneurial streak is what we need to continue to raise the bar”. 

On joining the agency and his role ahead, Suraj said: “We are living in a truly connected world and I am excited to be part of Digitas given its deep expertise and focus on technology and communications in creating digital experiences. These last few days I have been working with a very talented team, across different disciplines and I am looking forward to create some amazing work together.” 

Suraj is a visiting faculty at IIM Bangalore on Content Marketing as well as a guest lecturer and in the Board of Examination for Digital Marketing at St Joseph College Bangalore.

