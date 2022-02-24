Digital edu loan platform Credenc appoints Mayanka Uppal as CMO

Digital Education Loan platform Credenc has hired Mayanka Uppal as Chief Marketing Officer. Uppal brings with her over a decade of experience in the field and will report directly to founders Mayank Batheja and Avinash Kumar.

She has more than 11 years of work experience spanning all things brand and marketing. She brings to the table the rationale of a seasonal data-driven marketeer, balanced with the objectivity of a creative strategist.

In her most recent stint, Uppal oversaw the marketing and brand positioning role at Omaxe Ltd., and ran her own menswear brand NooNoo.in.

Congratulating Mayanka on her appointment, Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder of Credenc commented, “Mayanka is a seasoned marketing leader. She brings her impressive track record and expertise in creative brand strategy to the table, and we are confident that she will excel in devising and initiating a strong business strategy for us. Her unique insight into consumer-centric brand building and effective brand development initiatives will drive us forward in our vision of making Credenc a student-first brand in the coming years. Mayanka’s ability to drive key business and brand objectives will be an additional asset to Credenc’s overall growth as a company, and we congratulate her on the appointment.”

Mayanka Uppal added, “I’m really excited to have joined Credenc, especially at a time when the student education loans in India is ripe for disruption. I made some unconventional education choices that have stood me in good stead in my career, so the potential to facilitate the same for talented and hungry students across streams is very exciting to me. Just the premise of ‘potential based loans’ in itself is a powerful proposition, and I can’t wait to dive right into consumer understanding and getting our message out.”

