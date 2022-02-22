Digital content agency Korra elevates Karan Arora as Vice-President-Growth

Digital content and media agency Korra recently elevated some of its core team members from its Business Development and Media Planning verticals.

Karan Arora has been promoted to Vice-President Growth and New Business from his prior role of AVP, Client Services. Manjot Juyal has been elevated to Vice-President and Head of Media from her past role as Head of Digital Media. Karan and Manjot will now be a part of the senior management team, playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process.



With over a decade’s experience in business development and client servicing, Arora has worked on brands across the FMCG, automotive and retail industries. One of the first team members at Korra, Karan has spent over five years donning various roles such as client engagement and key relationship management along with playing a significant role in scaling ongoing relationships and planning for new business initiatives.



Manjot joined Korra in 2019 as the head of Digital Media and since then has fuelled exponential growth for the practice/vertical. With close to fifteen years of experience, Manjot has worked with several brands in the automotive and consumer packaged goods categories and helped them scale.



Speaking about the elevations, Gaurav Nabh, Founder and CEO, Korra said, “I am thrilled to announce the new roles for Karan and Manjot. As part of their expanded responsibilities, Karan and Manjot will drive the firm’s growth nationally, leading a combined team of 150 colleagues across locations. The last two years have been tough but extremely successful for Korra and with both of them joining our leadership team, I am confident that we will reach unprecedented heights.”



Kumar Raman, Director, Korra, said, “At Korra, we believe in organising for the future, now. As we continue to innovate and win, in bold new ways, we understand the importance of having the right people to make a winning team. I welcome Karan and Manjot into their new roles and hope to see Korra growing leaps and bounds under their leadership.”



Priyanki Mehta, Vice President, People and Culture, Korra said: “We are proud of our strong performance management culture to identify and grow high performing team members. These elevations are in line with Korra’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship within the organisation. Karan and Manjot are truly powerhouses of talent and I wish them all the very best for their new roles.”

