Mamaearth launches new campaign with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mamaearth has announced the launch of India’s first plant-based diapers with #TouchofGoodnesscampaign, featuring celebrated actress and mom-preneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The film is based on maternal instincts and focuses on a mother's desire for the best products for her child.

The film followsShilpa and her toddler, who is inquisitive and wants to discover everything by touching. As a mother, she wants to ensure that no touch is harsh on her toddler and everything that touches her kid to be good. It then follows into the mother coddling the baby and promising that she would only let the goodness of nature touch her little one, highlighting the #TouchofGoodness of Mamaearth plant-based diapers.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said, “Millennial parents are exceedingly becoming aware of the products that they would like to use for their toddlers and are choosing nature’s goodness. That was the underlying thought behind the campaign #TouchofGoodness. The film also reflects a mother's desire to want the touch of goodness for their baby. Our recent ‘Plant Goodness’ initiative wherein we link every order to a tree we plant, has been well received by the millennials.We hope that #TouchofGoodness will also resonate with them, and theycome forward in choosing the touch of goodness with us and our products.”

The launch film conceptualized by Korra Worldwide shows the importance of #TouchofGoodness. The digital film is a 40-second video and will be followed by shorter edits of 30 seconds and 15 seconds, highlighting various product facets.

Deepak Kumar, Head of Creative, Korra said: "Simple. Innocent. Pure. That’s what motherhood is and that’s what she looks in everything her baby touches. And even though she knows it’s a fast-paced world, she wants her baby to enjoy good and natural things in life. The film is an ode to the beautiful world every mother just like Shilpa Shetty, wants her baby to be brought up in and how she will always make sure that everything her kid touches has the ‘touch of goodness’, like Mamaearth plant-based diapers.”

Gaurav Nabh, Founder & CEO, Korra commented, "The idea of "mother's touch of goodness" further builds on the Mamaearth's philosophy of goodness inside. At Korra we will continue to come up with insights & ideas that help Mamaearth build a personal connection with consumers, while becoming their preferred choice in the hyperactive and highly cluttered personal care category."