Dhruv Dhawan to join Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads
Dhawan was previously with Google as Industry Lead - FMCG and CPG & D2C Brands
Dhruv Dhawan is set to join Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads, according to industry sources.
He will be responsible for driving advertising revenues at Disney+ Hotstar, developing the long-term vision and defining the strategic direction of the sales organization.
Dhruv has over two decades of experience in Communications, Digital Evangelism and Consulting. He is currently the Industry Lead at Google for CPG and D2C Brands.
He has played multiple leadership roles at Google during his 9 years stint. Prior to Google, Dhruv worked with Bharti Airtel where he was responsible for the P&L management for M2M business in India.
Subhojit Roy joins as VP-Sales Strategy at India Today Group
Prior to this, he was Head-Revenue and Strategy - ABP Creation, ABP Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
The India Today Group has named Subhojit Roy as Vice-President Sales Strategy.
Prior to this, he was Head-Revenue and Strategy - ABP Creation, ABP Network.
Roy was also the Head of Voot Studio - AVP Digital Sales and Branded Content for two years.
Roy has also worked with Zee Studios as Head of Sales Original & Branded Content
He has also had a 6-year stint with Reliance Broadcast Network.
Pocket FM elevates Anurag Sharma to Chief Financial Officer
He was previously Vice President - Finance
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
Pocket FM has appointed Anurag Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was previously Vice President – Finance.
In his new role, he will assume overall responsibility for Pocket FM's financial operations, playing a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and driving its execution. He will work closely with the executive team to identify growth opportunities, optimise resource allocation, drive strategic partnerships and enhance profitability, supporting Pocket FM's global expansions.
Speaking about Anurag’s elevation, Rohan Nayak, CEO & Cofounder, Pocket FM said, “Anurag has played a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey and driving our successful global expansion. Through his strategic acumen, we have forged key partnerships that have significantly expanded our content diversity and business efficiencies. He has exhibited exceptional financial leadership, led our successful fundraising efforts and ensured a strong trajectory for the company's profitable and sustainable growth. We are confident that his strategic vision will continue to propel Pocket FM's growth trajectory.”
“This further reflects our commitment to fostering internal talent, providing opportunities for growth and development within the organization," added Nayak.
While expressing his excitement about his new role, Anurag Sharma, CFO, Pocket FM said, “We have made remarkable progress over the past couple of years and driven exponential growth. As we are on our path to profitability, we will continue to forge new paths and harness the power of audio entertainment to captivate audiences around the globe. With this new role, I will continue to build a robust financial foundation, drive growth, and create immense value for our stakeholders. I am bullish about Pocket FM’s potential in the global landscape and will continue to contribute to strengthening our mission to revolutionize audio entertainment.”
GroupM appoints Saif Shaikh as Head of Non-Biddable for GroupM Nexus India
He takes over from Sidhartha Patnaik who has assumed a regional remit as Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
GroupM has announced the appointment of Saif Shaikh as the Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus India.
He takes over from Sidhartha Patnaik, who has assumed a regional remit as Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus APAC.
Saif Shaikh brings a wealth of experience in the media and advertising industry, spanning over two decades. Saif's expertise lies in campaign implementation, deployment of media planning tools and software, data management, and media activation solutions. He has played a pivotal role in launching numerous brands across different sectors, including FMCG, Finance, Insurance, and Media & Entertainment.
In his new role at GroupM Nexus, Saif will focus on the long-term prioritization of campaign implementation, leveraging cutting-edge tools and software for media planning and data management, and providing media activation solutions to clients. His extensive knowledge and strategic insights will contribute significantly to the growth and success of GroupM Nexus in India.
Priti Murthy, President at GroupM Nexus India said, "Saif’s extensive experience in deployment of tools and software for media strategizing, planning and data management along with driving implementation will further strengthen the way we do media planning at GroupM Nexus India. I look forward to his contribution in elevating our non-biddable craft and embedding additional capabilities across GroupM agencies’ client activations.”
Saif Shaikh, Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus India said, “I am thrilled and honoured to take on this new role. India's diverse and rapidly evolving market presents immense opportunities, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to drive growth and innovation for GroupM Nexus. It’s an enormous privilege to be part of the world’s largest performance organisation and I look forward to delivering incremental growth for our agencies and clients. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued partners.”
Nepa India and APAC MD Esha Nagar moves on
Nagar has stepped down to pursue her own venture, according to industry sources
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
Esha Nagar has stepped down from her role as Managing Director at Nepa APAC. Industry sources have confirmed that Nagar is set to move out from Nepa by September to start her own venture.
Nepa is a leading consumer insights company and Nagar was associated with it for over 6 years. Under her leadership, Nepa expanded into APAC this year.
Nagar comes from a long line of research expertise from her previous stints at Kantar, Nielsen and now Nepa.
Sujith Kumar (Nair) joins Swiggy as Lead-Brand Partnerships
Prior to this, he was the Assistant General Manager at Paytm Insider
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Sujith Kumar (Nair) has joined Swiggy as Lead-Brand Partnerships. He will be spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships with Swiggy SteppinOut. He made the announcement via a LinkedIn post.
“Joining the Swiggy Family! Thrilled to announce that I'm embarking on a new adventure with Swiggy SteppinOut spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, he was the Assistant General Manager at Paytm Insider for over 1.5 years.
Sujith is a passionate professional with extensive Sales, Marketing, Creative, Content & Brand Activation experience. Previously, he has worked with Times Network, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, NDTV and Radio Mirchi.
dentsu X India appoints Jose Leon as CEO
Prior to this, Leon was Managing Director at Publicis Groupe for over five years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
dentsu X has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.
He will be based out of dentsu’s Gurugram office.
Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”
Jose Leon added, “Our purpose at dentsu X is “Experience beyond Exposure”. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The “Why” beyond “What” – to earn their attention and drive action. We at denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”
Armed with an experience of 26 years, Jose has excelled in accelerating growth and building revenues for brands across industries.
Prior to joining dentsu X, he held the position of Managing Director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.
Rahul Welde joins Pantheon International as Non-Executive Director
Welde has over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector.
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Rahul Welde has joined Pantheon International PIc (PIP), a private equity company, as its Non-Executive Director. Welde made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Privileged to join the board of Pantheon International Plc (PIP), an FTSE 250 company as a Non-Executive Director”, his LinkedIn post read."
“A unique private equity company that boasts of a diversified portfolio of private companies, outperforming the FTSE All-Share and MSCI World Indices since its inception in 1987. PIP is an integral part of Pantheon, one of the world’s foremost private equity investors with assets under management of over $90 Billion”, the post further read.
Welde is also the Non-Executive Director of Entain Pl and Parentinc Pte (Singapore).
Welde is a seasoned marketing professional who brings over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector. He spent almost 31 years in leadership roles at Unilever where he led digital strategy and execution for the Unilever brands. His global experience includes working closely with India, China and USA, as well as having held regional roles for Asia Pacific.
