Dhruv Dhawan to join Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads

GroupM has announced the appointment of Saif Shaikh as the Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus India.

He takes over from Sidhartha Patnaik, who has assumed a regional remit as Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus APAC.

Saif Shaikh brings a wealth of experience in the media and advertising industry, spanning over two decades. Saif's expertise lies in campaign implementation, deployment of media planning tools and software, data management, and media activation solutions. He has played a pivotal role in launching numerous brands across different sectors, including FMCG, Finance, Insurance, and Media & Entertainment.

In his new role at GroupM Nexus, Saif will focus on the long-term prioritization of campaign implementation, leveraging cutting-edge tools and software for media planning and data management, and providing media activation solutions to clients. His extensive knowledge and strategic insights will contribute significantly to the growth and success of GroupM Nexus in India.

Priti Murthy, President at GroupM Nexus India said, "Saif’s extensive experience in deployment of tools and software for media strategizing, planning and data management along with driving implementation will further strengthen the way we do media planning at GroupM Nexus India. I look forward to his contribution in elevating our non-biddable craft and embedding additional capabilities across GroupM agencies’ client activations.”

Saif Shaikh, Head of Non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus India said, “I am thrilled and honoured to take on this new role. India's diverse and rapidly evolving market presents immense opportunities, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to drive growth and innovation for GroupM Nexus. It’s an enormous privilege to be part of the world’s largest performance organisation and I look forward to delivering incremental growth for our agencies and clients. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued partners.”