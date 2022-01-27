Devika Bulchandani elevated as Ogilvy Global President

Bulchandani will retain her role as CEO of Ogilvy North America

Devika Bulchandani has been elevated as the Global President of Ogilvy, as per media reports.

She was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy North America and global chairwoman of advertising in November 2020. She will continue in her role as CEO of Ogilvy North America.

Bulchandani's new role will see her partnering with leaders across the agency's network to help in modernising Ogilvy's capabilities.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)