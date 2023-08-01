Deepika Warrier joins Bajaj Auto as Head of Marketing
She was with Diageo India for 3 years prior to this
Former Diageo top executive Deepika Warrier has joined Bajaj Auto as its Head of Marketing. She was with Diageo India for 3 years and stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer in June this year.
Warrier announced her move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd!"
Prior to Diageo, Warrier was CEO and MD with NourishCo Beverages Limited ( a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV).
She also worked with the consumer products brand Pepsico in various leadership capacities for 20 years and is an advisory board member for Social Alpha, a development platform for science and tech innovation start-ups.
Kevin Mayer back at Disney
As per reports, Bob Iger has brought back Mayer along with Tom Staggs as advisors for the network’s TV business
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 7:37 PM | 1 min read
Disney has brought back Kevin Mayer as "advisors" for the network's TV business, media networks have reported.
Tom Staggs has also been appointed in an advisory role.
As per reports, the two executives were part of Bob Iger's team during his first stint.
This comes within weeks of Iger's contract as CEO being extended for two more years.
The company has said Iger will remain on the post till December 31, 2026
HT Media names Saras Sethi as CRO North 1, Indra Narayan Das as CRO North 2
The appointments are in line with the publication’s special focus on the North market
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 4:58 PM | 1 min read
HT Media Ltd has given Saras Sethi, Chief Revenue Officer at HT Media Ltd, who has been associated with the group for over eight years, a new mandate to focus on the growth North 1 market for HT Media Ltd. He will now be CRO, North 1.
Indra Narayan Das, who was the Vice President, Key Accounts at HT Media has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, North 2. As the head of Print and Digital Business for multiple business categories in North India he will be leading the revenue function of HT Media Group through the print and digital assets of Hindustan Times, हिन्दुस्तान and Mint.
This special focus on the North market comes in the backdrop of the strong readership reflecting sustainable growth. Newspapers in the North have recorded a steady growth in terms of advertisers and advertising rates over the last few years.
HT Media's Anil Dua gets a new role as Head of Subscriptions and User Growth - OTT Play
Prior to this he was the Chief Revenue Officer North -Print & Digital, HT Media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
HT Media Ltd's Anil Dua, who is the Chief Revenue Officer North – Print & Digital, HT Media Group, has been given a new role as Head of Subscriptions and User Growth - OTT Play.
The Sleep Company appoints Ripal Chopda as CMO
Chopda has over 13 years of industry experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has appointed Ripal Chopda as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Chopda has over 13 years of industry expertise and spearhead category expansion and identify key marketing opportunities for brand building.
He will also take charge of driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and enhancing consumer engagement to propel the company's marketing vision.
Commenting on his appointment, Chopda expressed his enthusiasm and said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of The Sleep Company because it is a pioneering brand that is leading the way when it comes to disrupting the comfort tech industry in India. The brand's cutting-edge innovations and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity truly distinguish it from the rest. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the exceptionally talented team to fortify the brand's already accelerated growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed customers. Together, we aim to build a stronger brand connect and position The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands, with a robust omnichannel model, cementing its prominence in the industry.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Ripal Chopda as our Chief Marketing Officer," exclaimed Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "His extensive experience and proven ability to drive business growth will play a pivotal role in propelling The Sleep Company's marketing efforts to new heights. As we expand our presence across India and the globe, and, most importantly, grow our product range, we are confident that Ripal's leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the brand's future. Together, we aim to scale up our business and continue to deliver innovative sleep and sitting solutions to our valued customers."
Infomo Global names ex-Softbank India Head and Airtel CEO Manoj Kohli as Chief Mentor
Kohli will lead Infomo Global’s mission to deliver advanced advertising personalization to the ad ecosystem worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 1:21 PM | 2 min read
Infomo Global has announced that Manoj Kohli will be joining the company as Chief Mentor.
The former SoftBank India head will lead Infomo Global’s mission to deliver advanced advertising personalization to the ad ecosystem worldwide.
“We are honored and excited to welcome Manoj as Infomo’s Chief Mentor. His vast experience, credibility, insights, and wisdom in technology industry and commerce sectors will be great accelerants for our global growth and success,” says Ananda Rao, Managing Director and Group CEO of Infomo Global.
Rao further said, “Manoj is uniquely suited for the mentor position. He leads from the side, as a patient and supportive collaborator; teaching, guiding, and encouraging his teams. The folks at Airtel and SoftBank testify to that.”
Speaking on the new role, Kohli said, “I’ve been impressed by what the Infomo team has achieved, and I was honored to be asked to join. At SoftBank, we invested in and nurtured some of the leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Infomo is doing cutting edge work in AI and ML for advertising. Consumers all over the world want privacy and personalization, and the Infomo platform delivers both in new and exciting ways.” Talking about the cookieless era, Kohli commented, “With the era of cookies coming to an end, the $700 billion advertising industry is in turmoil, and Infomo is poised to deliver solutions that will make it a global leader.”
Kohli joins Infomo with over 40 years of experience after having spent 16 years in leadership roles in the manufacturing sector before heading up mobile startup Escotel to achieve market leadership in three key Indian markets.
As the CEO of Bharti Airtel from 2002 to 2015, Kohli was instrumental in transforming the company into the second largest telco in the world. He led the formation of Airtel’s DTH service, and Indus, the largest tower company in the world.
Kohli has also served as the Country Head for SoftBank India, where he managed the company’s US$14 billion investment strategy in India. He was instrumental in mentoring portfolio companies including some of the most successful startups—such as OLA, Paytm, OYO, Flipkart, Swiggy, Delhivery, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Meesho, InMobi, FirstCry, and Uber—in the world.
Raunak Pachisia joins ZMCL as Assistant VP-Marketing
Prior to this, Pachisia was Assistant General Manager-Marketing at ABP Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Raunak Pachisia has joined as Assistant Vice President Marketing at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Prior to this, Pachisia was Assistant General Manager-Marketing at ABP Network. He was with the media company for over 7 years.
He was earlier with Samsung Electronics for nearly 4 years as Brand-Manager.
Pachisia has also been associated with Videocon Industries in a senior marketing role.
Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as VP of Account Management
Kapur was earlier Associate Vice President at BBDO Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 12:30 PM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Pranav Kapur as Vice President, Account Management. Kapur has a wealth of experience in marketing and communications, which he brings to this new position.
As an integral part of the team, Kapur will report to Atin Wahal, Executive Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and play a pivotal role in spearheading the development of brand and business solutions in an integrated approach.
Kapur's past experience as Associate Vice President at BBDO Worldwide, coupled with over a decade of delivering successful brand solutions across diverse industries such as Automobile, BFSI, Alcobev, and FMCG, has positioned him as an invaluable asset to the agency. He has made a significant contribution to well-known brands like Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ford India, Videocon, HDFC ERGO, Jack Daniels, and KFC.
Commenting on Kapur’s appointment, Atin said, “We warmly welcome Pranav to the evergrowing team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. We are delighted to have him onboard at such a high point, marked with great wins and amazing work by the agency. I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘Our Clients’ Business is our Business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously.”
Pranav stated, “I firmly believe that brands require not only agencies but also business growth partners. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi exemplifies this philosophy every day with their integrated offering of ‘Power of One.’ I am thrilled to collaborate with Atin and Paritosh to further fuel the growth of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, an agency that is already making significant strides.”
