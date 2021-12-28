DB Corp elevates Rahul Namjoshi as CEO of its radio division

Namjoshi has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the radio division since May 2019

Leading print media house DB Corp has elevated Rahul Namjoshi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its radio division, MY FM. As per his LinkedIn profile, he took over as CEO of the radio division in October.

Namjoshi has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the radio division since May 2019. As COO, he was responsible for improving the radio division's profitability. He managed a team of 500+ people spread over 30 stations and 8 corporate markets.

Prior to his promotion as COO, Namjoshi was Business Head of MY FM for over 1.5 years since November 2017. He joined MY FM in March 2007 as Regional Head - Gujarat following which he was elevated as National Corporate Sales Head in July 2011.

Namjoshi's elevation was confirmed by DB Corp President Harrish M Bhatia, who served as the CEO of DB Corp's radio division for almost 10 years till August 2017. "Dreams do come true - yes I am happy to share that one of my dreams came true few days back. Rahul Namjoshi is promoted as CEO of MY FM. I am so happy to see progress that Rahul has made," he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"When I took over in 2007 I had Rahul in my team, and I remember sometime around 2012/2013 in one of the meetings I had expressed my desire that it is my dream that one of our team members take over from me when I move on instead of a new person coming from outside. Finally, this dream has come true. It’s very important for any organisation which has great culture, growing, good processes and systems in place that somebody from within the system should take over to take it forward," he added.

DB Corp ventured in the radio business with 94.3 MY FM in 2006. MY FM took a bottom-up approach and set up its network across 30 Tier II and III cities across 7 states, building on the lineage of Bhaskar Group.

