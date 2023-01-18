Dabur International CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani quits, Raghav Agarwal to now take charge
Chutani was associated with the company for close to 26 years
Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO of Dabur International, has stepped down. He was associated with the group for close to 26 years.
In an earlier statement, FMCG major Dabur India had said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January, 2023 instead of 28 February, 2023.
The company has also said that Raghav Agrawal will take over the new role as CEO.
Krishan Kumar Chutani has been pioneering the innovation game at Dabur since 1992. Fondly known as KC, he led Dabur International business with an annual turnover of more than AED 1.2 billion and is responsible for its operation in countries in the Middle East and Africa, the USA, the UK, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, China, and Southeast Asia, CIS, and other emerging markets. As a visionary business leader, he has been instrumental in transforming a home-grown brand into an international leader in Ayurveda-based products, without drifting away from core values.
Dabur’s international success can be attributed to his keen sense of analysing the next wave in international consumer business and surfed innovatively to not just make profits but also breakthrough products. Dabur’s success in international business stands strong on KC’s acumen for exploring newer avenues to eventually build brands that are game-changers in their respective categories. He has crafted Dabur’s international growth story by spotting opportunities and has been a major driving force behind Dabur’s diversification and meteoric rise in various consumer product segments.
Prior to Chutani’s stint as CEO, Dabur International Ltd, Malhotra served as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur International for over a decade. He’s currently the CEO of Dabur India Ltd.
Chutani holds masters degree in Business Economics Management from Delhi University and Executive Education from IIM Ahmedabad and Insead. He has also completed the Global Advanced Leadership Program from Kellogg School of Management.
Pilgrim onboards Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer
Gaur was earlier the Business Head at Marico
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
D2C personal care brand Pilgrim has announced the appointment of Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer.
“Konark, ex-Business Head at Marico Limited, brings almost two decades of experience in effectively building successful businesses in India and global markets. His expertise in scaling up businesses from the ground up will bolster Pilgrim’s journey to be a strong player in the personal care space. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Konark will spearhead marketing & commercial strategies to unlock the next phase of growth for the company,” Pilgrim shared in a statement.
“With Pilgrim eyeing 3x the current run rate in 2023, Konark will closely lead the marketing efforts in introducing new categories in the beauty and personal care ranges. He will also be focusing on building a multidisciplinary team and plans to hire critical positions in the next 2 quarters,” they added.
Commenting on this development, Anurag Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, Pilgrim, said, “We are thrilled to have Konark onboard, who’s expertise and proven success in building leading brands makes him the ideal partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. 2023 will be a crucial year in our growth journey and with Konark at the helm of our consumer-insight driven marketing strategy, we are geared up to build a credible brand in the personal care industry.”
On his appointment, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing Officer, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is committed to providing Beauty Secrets from around the world to Indian consumers in an accessible way. Anurag and Gagandeep have built a truly differentiated brand and a relevant idea that meets the unmet desire of millennials to experience global beauty offerings affordably, at their doorstep. Pilgrim is curating and innovating “native” global experiences and not merely importing global ingredients. This is what excites me the most about the company, the founders and their vision. At this crucial juncture, I aim to scale awareness and growth across multiple channels that can help fast-track Pilgrim’s journey to being the most preferred and loved brand in the beauty and personal care industry.”
Prior to Marico as their Business Head, he worked with Sebamed as the Chief Marketing Officer. He has also worked with Nestle & General Mills leading business strategy, innovation and go-to-market execution. Additionally, he co-founded Jazz up Salon, a professional salon chain and hijinny.com, an internet start-up.
Wunderman Thompson S Asia appoints Harsh Shah as Chief Digital Officer
Prior to this, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as President – West, leading operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for rest of Dentsu Creative
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 10:22 AM | 2 min read
Harsh Shah has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Wunderman Thompson South Asia effective 17th January 2023.
In his last stint, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as President – West, and led operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for the rest of Dentsu Creative.
In his new role, he will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group, and working with all of its agencies across Creative, Communication, Tech, Health and Commerce to deliver an integrated solution to all clients across the Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Shams Jasani, Chief Executive Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Harsh to the Wunderman Thompson family. He brings in a wealth of experience across Digital, Technology and Commerce. Our work at Wunderman Thompson harnesses the power of creative, technology, and Commerce to drive unprecedented growth for some of the world’s biggest brands. We are glad to have Harsh onboard at a critical juncture when we are keenly looking at offering end-to-end capabilities to our clients at scale.”
On his appointment, Shah said, “I am deeply excited by the vision drawn up at WT and my specific charter as a key growth partner. I look forward to drive this vision and unlock growth with my highly experienced and talented peers at the agency. In the ever-evolving social and economic fabric of the world, it is essential to look at culture and consumer demand as an important ongoing thread in what we do. Leading Digital at WT makes this journey especially thrilling for me.”
Based out of Mumbai, Shah will report directly to Shams Jasani, Chief Executive Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia.
Prachi Bali joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India as Business Head & Executive VP
Bali joins the company after spending a decade at FoxyMoron
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 9:04 AM | 3 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital arm of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, has announced the appointment of Prachi Bali as Business Head & Executive Vice President. She will helm the national mandate for the agency and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
“Bali joins with the vision to intensify the agency’s digital credentials & elevate Publicis Groupe’s agenda of driving platform forward conversations, commerce integrated solutions and tech opportunities that propel creativity while also addressing business agendas,” the agency said in a statement.
Prachi has joined Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate after spending a decade at FoxyMoron. At 27, she was one of the youngest business heads in the industry. Over her tenure, she was responsible for building the digital foundation for brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles & many more.
Welcoming Prachi to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said: “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate had a good 2022, thanks to a strong leadership team and our trusted client partners. Prachi’s appointment further strengthens the leadership team and today we are at par with the best. We have big ambitions for the future at SSP and she is just the right leader to get us there. Her proven ability in laying down the building blocks for success, varied experience in cross-category platforms and leading large teams towards a common agenda, will help SSP in becoming an even more of a strong and solid player in the digital space in India. Having spent 10 years at Foxy, she has been part of the creation process and gets what it takes to build. We wish her the very best and I’m rooting for her to write a glorious new chapter for our clients and us.”
Sharing her views on joining the agency, Prachi added, “What was interesting for me was being a part of a global network with such a rich legacy and culture. Over the last couple of years, SSP has won some amazing new clients as well and keeps growing from strength to strength. Being a part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, I’m excited about the opportunity to create genuinely integrated campaigns and achieve some big victories for our clients.”
Before joining FoxyMoron, Prachi also had a successful professional stint where she was Co-founder of Project Chirag and led the Chirag Rural Development Foundation which aims at providing every rural household with their right to light. This solution is delivered by providing solar-based home lighting systems to villages in India which have had no access to electricity for decades together.
Binodan Sarma joins DDB Mudra Group as Head of Digital – North
Binodan will lead the digital business for both DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide for the Group’s Gurugram office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 7:01 PM | 2 min read
DDB Mudra Group announced the appointment of Binodan Sarma as Executive Vice President - North. In this role, Binodan will lead the digital business for both DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide for the Group’s Gurugram office.
Speaking on Binodan’s appointment, Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner – North, DDB Mudra Group said, “DDB Tribal - the amalgamation of DDB Mudra & 22Feet Tribal Worldwide in North is coming of age. The idea of blurring the lines between digital and mainstream is a reality today and I am proud to say that at DDB Tribal, we are at its leading edge with clients like Royal Enfield, One Plus, Mars Confectionery and many more. In Binodan, we found not only a digital transformer but also an advertising professional with an astute sense of business and most importantly, a thirst for creating big, creative ideas.”
Commenting on his new role, Binodan Sarma said, “Digital is no longer just another medium of marketing, but a complete ecosystem integrated into the process of brand building. In this age and time where AI determines the kind of clothes you can wear and masterpieces that can be produced in seconds, brands will need to leverage the maximum of each touchpoint in the most relevant manner without losing focus on its core proposition. I am glad that DDB Tribal has a vision of providing such solutions to address brand’s needs. I look forward to this new role and being part of the creative legacy of the Group and taking it to a new frontier in the coming times.”
With over 16 years in advertising and data marketing, Binodan has worked with Wunderman Thompson, Cheil India and Dentsu Impact. He has led digital transformation and digital marketing for brands including Maruti Suzuki, Samsung, Airtel, Microsoft, Reliance, Carlsberg, Tata Tea and Tata Salt.
An english literature graduate, Binodan is a voracious reader, poet, and short story writer.
Tanisha Sangha quits Network18
Sangha, who was Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth, had joined the company in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 6:56 PM | 1 min read
Tanisha Sangha has quit as Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth.
Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Sangha wrote, “I have always found leaving an organisation after a few years difficult. But, when you've only been around a couple of months and still find it hard to move on it must mean something!
I thoroughly enjoyed my short stint at Network18 Media & Investments Limited. My few months here were full of learning - both professional and personal. Proud to have been associated with a network that truly embodies a respectful, inclusive and professional work culture.”
Sangha had joined the company in July 2022 from India Today after a 12-year-old stint. At Network 18, she used to strategise growth initiatives for digital videos across the board.
In the past, she has also worked with Robin Roy Films as Assistant Director and Production Head. She began her career with NDTV as Assistant Producer and then moved on to join NewsX as a producer.
Go Colors’ Rahul Row moves on
He was with the retail brand for 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Go Colors' Head of Marketing Rahul Row has moved on. He announced his decision via a social media posting.
"As I bid goodbye to Go Colors, memories across the last eight years flash back. It’s been a great learning journey with trials and experimentation across product range, sales channels, store formats and getting the right marketing mix that led us to our growth. Prakash Kumar Saraogi and Gautam Saraogi have led the organization keeping product and consumer needs/accessibility at the center. Grateful to Raja Ganapathy to have introduced me to the founders, without which this journey would not have been possible. A heartwarming farewell by the teams & management will always be remembered. Wishing Go Colors - Go Fashion India Ltd. all the very best. Good Bye!"
Row was with the retail brand for 8 years.
Prior to this, he was heading sales and marketing at Hello FM 106.4. He has also been associated with ad agencies like Ogilvy and RK Swamy BBDO.
T Gangadhar joins Quotient Group as Co-Founder & Group CEO
Will jointly lead and manage the group with Shriram Iyer & Rajiv Chatterjee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
Mumbai-based brand and communications group Quotient Ventures has announced the appointment of media and advertising veteran T. Gangadhar (Gangs) as its Group CEO. This appointment is effective February 1st, 2023.
Talking about the appointment, Founder and Group Chairman & CEO, Joseph George ( Joe ) said “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across Organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L Management, Advertising (strategic planning and account management), Marketing, Media, Content, Digital and Data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”
With over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media, Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he last served as Asia Pacific CEO, Essence. Prior to WPP, he has worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.
Talking about the appointment, T.Gangadhar, the incoming Co-Founder & Group CEO said “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the Full-Brained-Thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners”.
Apart from being a seasoned, growth-oriented professional, Gangs ( as he is popularly known in the industry ) is passionate about bringing meaningful change in the communications industry. He has been one of the most vocal voices for diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) in the Asia Pacific region.
Joseph George ( Joe ) concluded “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead.”
