Dabur International CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani quits, Raghav Agarwal to now take charge

Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO of Dabur International, has stepped down. He was associated with the group for close to 26 years.

In an earlier statement, FMCG major Dabur India had said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January, 2023 instead of 28 February, 2023.

The company has also said that Raghav Agrawal will take over the new role as CEO.

Krishan Kumar Chutani has been pioneering the innovation game at Dabur since 1992. Fondly known as KC, he led Dabur International business with an annual turnover of more than AED 1.2 billion and is responsible for its operation in countries in the Middle East and Africa, the USA, the UK, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, China, and Southeast Asia, CIS, and other emerging markets. As a visionary business leader, he has been instrumental in transforming a home-grown brand into an international leader in Ayurveda-based products, without drifting away from core values.

Dabur’s international success can be attributed to his keen sense of analysing the next wave in international consumer business and surfed innovatively to not just make profits but also breakthrough products. Dabur’s success in international business stands strong on KC’s acumen for exploring newer avenues to eventually build brands that are game-changers in their respective categories. He has crafted Dabur’s international growth story by spotting opportunities and has been a major driving force behind Dabur’s diversification and meteoric rise in various consumer product segments.

Prior to Chutani’s stint as CEO, Dabur International Ltd, Malhotra served as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur International for over a decade. He’s currently the CEO of Dabur India Ltd.

Chutani holds masters degree in Business Economics Management from Delhi University and Executive Education from IIM Ahmedabad and Insead. He has also completed the Global Advanced Leadership Program from Kellogg School of Management.

