Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as Head of Sales – Enterprise, India

Jupiter has roped in Anuj Rathi, ex-SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, as its first Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

He will work closely with founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta in accelerating Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful.

With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus brings rich experience and insights from his stints at Indian e-commerce startups like Swiggy, Flipkart and corporations like Walmart.

In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi had led product, marketing, growth, financial services, partnerships and was instrumental in launching industry-first offerings like Swiggy One , Instamart & Gourmet, among many others. At Jupiter Money, he will play a key leadership role in redefining the personal finance experience for Indian consumers.

Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money.”

Speaking about his new role, Anuj said, “India is now expecting delightful customer experiences in many spheres of their lives including their personal finance experience. I resonated deeply with Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful. I'm looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”