Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as Head of Sales – Enterprise, India
Prior to joining Criteo, Mohit worked as Associate Director – Sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas)
Criteo has appointed Mohit H Chablani as the Head of Sales – Enterprise, India.
In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth for the India region.
Prior to joining Criteo, Mohit worked as Associate Director – Sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas), where he was responsible for revenue generation for the South and East region and was instrumental in significantly growing the South region and creating + growing the digital branding business in the East region. Mohit is a professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 17+ years in sales.
His prior candidature includes Gameloft, an established and leading mobile video games developer worldwide; Zedo (acquired by Discovery) was a US and India-based advertising technology company that provided several online advertising products and services to Internet publishers, advertisers, and agencies and Directi (Media.net) comprises of a group of tech businesses.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gati appoints Palani B as Head-Digital Marketing
Palani holds two-and-half decades of experience spanning across verticals
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Gati Express and Supply Chain has appointed Palani B (Palani Balasundaram) as Head-Digital Marketing, Gati Limited. In this role, Palani will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and managing the overall digital marketing and analytics strategy at GESCPL.
Palani, a Digital Marketing & Analytics Veteran, holds two and half decades of experience spanning across verticals such as Banking, Investments, Real Estate, Education, Fashion, Hospitality, Health, FMCG, Software, Server, Storage & Cloud domains. His diverse skill set includes Digital Operations, Demand Generation, Customer Experience Management (CEM), Customer Data Platform (CDP), Competitive Intelligence, Marketing Automation, and Strategy.
Palani was formerly at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Welcoming Palani B, Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL) said, “Palani's extensive industry knowledge and expertise align with GESCPL's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. His leadership is poised to drive the company’s digital transformation journey, creating a more customer-focused and data-driven approach in the rapidly evolving logistics landscape. We are thrilled to welcome Palani as our new Digital Head, with his exceptional expertise, honed through successful collaborations with global organizations, we are confident that Palani will bring a wealth of experience to our team, driving our digital presence to new heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Palani B, Head Digital Marketing, Gati Limited said, "I am delighted to be a part of GESCPL, a pioneer in express logistics. I am a firm believer in Collaborative Intelligence and I feel privileged to get an opportunity to collaborate with the team of experts with exceptional calibre at GESCPL. I am looking forward to leveraging each other’s expertise and diverse skill sets to drive strategic brand and marketing Initiatives to build superior customer engagement. We are committed to delivering measurable results for all our stakeholders."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jupiter ropes in Swiggy’s Anuj Rathi as Chief Product & Marketing Officer
Rathi was SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 12:14 PM | 2 min read
Jupiter has roped in Anuj Rathi, ex-SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, as its first Chief Product and Marketing Officer.
He will work closely with founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta in accelerating Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful.
With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus brings rich experience and insights from his stints at Indian e-commerce startups like Swiggy, Flipkart and corporations like Walmart.
In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi had led product, marketing, growth, financial services, partnerships and was instrumental in launching industry-first offerings like Swiggy One , Instamart & Gourmet, among many others. At Jupiter Money, he will play a key leadership role in redefining the personal finance experience for Indian consumers.
Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money.”
Speaking about his new role, Anuj said, “India is now expecting delightful customer experiences in many spheres of their lives including their personal finance experience. I resonated deeply with Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful. I'm looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nielsen names Karthik Rao as CEO
Former CEO David Kenny will now be Executive Chairman
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 7:34 PM | 1 min read
Nielsen has named Karthik Rao as its chief executive officer.
David Kenny, who was the CEO since 2018, will now be the Executive Chairman.
Rao was chief of Nielsen's audience measurement business since the beginning of this year, said media reports.
Prior to this, he was Nielsen's chief operating officer for three years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saurabh Vatsa resigns from Citroen India
Vatsa is the Brand Head of the automobile company
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Saurabh Vatsa has reportedly stepped down as the Brand Head of the automobile company Citroen India. A news report mentioned that Vatsa has tendered his resignation. He was elevated just two years ago to head the brand in India.
Previously, Vatsa served as Senior Director for Marketing Operations and Corporate Communication in India. He joined Citeron in 2018 while the company was setting up its operations in India.
Vatsa holds an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing from the IIM New Delhi. He began his career in the automotive industry with Daewoo Motors India, in the Sales Planning division. He moved to General Motors in 1998 and held various positions in Marketing, Product Planning, Sales and New Business Development.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Clensta on-boards Mamaearth’s Ashish Mishra as Co-founder & Chief Business Officer
Mishra will helm Clensta’s retail and online sales channels and support the International, Institutional and Alternate channels of the personal care brand
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:12 AM | 2 min read
Personal care brand Clensta has announced the addition of industry leader Ashish Mishra to its C-Suite. Ashish comes on board as Clensta’s Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO).
“Ashish brings into his new role, a wealth of experience from a career spanning almost two decades. Ashish headed the General Trade, Modern Trade, HORECA, Institutional, International & Alternate and Salons business at MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer Limited). Ashish has also been associated with market-leading institutions such as Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom through his extensive career, where he has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and result-oriented approach,”
At Clensta, he will head the retail and online sales channels, along with playing a significant role in driving the growth of the International, Institutional, and Alternate channels thereby enhancing the brand’s reach and presence across markets. Ashish’s experience in this industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the Company’s growth capital raising initiatives.
“I am excited to be given this opportunity to work closely with Puneet and his talented team. IIT Delhi backed Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come.” said Ashish Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Clensta.
“We are thrilled to have Ashish on board who will add tremendous value to Clensta with his experience as an industry leader for almost 20 years. His rich experience and proven track record of scaling D2C businesses make him an invaluable addition to our team. More than anything, he shares Clensta’s vision to disrupt the personal care landscape in India and across the world through our range of effective, unique and affordable products. Clensta has so far worked on owning the product value chain and with Ashish on board, we are looking at a hockey stick growth by owning the distribution value chain” said Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Signpost India appoints Sajesh Raghavan as COO
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:54 AM | 1 min read
Signpost India has announced the appointment of Sajesh Raghavan as Chief Operating Officer.
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line. In the past, he has also worked with organizations such as American Express, Ten Sports, The Indian Express and Tata Teleservices.
Talking about the development, Shripad Ashtekar, Chairman and Managing Director, Signpost India, said, "Sajesh's exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the media realm align perfectly with Signpost India's vision. His knack for blending traditional media strategies with contemporary digital innovations is exactly what we need in these dynamic times. We are confident that with his guidance, Signpost India’s commitment to render visible signs of tomorrow will be bolstered.”
Raghavan shared “I am thrilled to join Signpost India and have the opportunity to work with forward thinking thought leaders like Shripad and Dipankar. Signpost India already has many firsts to its credit and I eagerly anticipate my role in fortifying our enterprise and making a meaningful contribution to the rapidly evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) domain in our country and aiming to enhance brand connections with our consumers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MK Agrotech appoints Sridhar Vaidyanathan as COO
Sridhar was earlier National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
MK Agrotech, parent company of edible oil brand Sunpure, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the Chief Operating Officer. Sridhar will be responsible for MK Agrotech’s top-line and bottom-line growth, with a sharp focus on new product launches and expansion to new markets.
Having worked for close to three decades in the FMCG industry, Sridhar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining MK Agrotech, he was the National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries Limited, and earlier, the Unit Manager with PepsiCo, with a proven track record of driving growth.
Mannan Khan, Director, MK Agrotech, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the COO of MK Agrotech. Under his visionary leadership and business acumen, the company is well poised to embark on its next phase of growth. We have an exciting roadmap ahead and with Sridhar joining us, I believe, his rich experience will help us accelerate our journey to becoming a pan-India food brand.”
Sridhar Vaidyanathan, COO, MK Agrotech, said, “In a competitive market like ours, which has in recent years witnessed greater and renewed emphasis on health, it is remarkable to see a company consistently deliver on the promise of quality and health for over three decades now. I'm excited to be a part of the MK Agrotech family, and look forward to the opportunity to further build India's most trusted and healthy food brand. While the company is at the cusp of a major transformational leap, I am glad to lead this change while keeping the focus firmly on organisational values and culture.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube