Criteo appoints Brian Gleason as Chief Revenue Officer

Gleason is currently with GroupM where he is the Global Chief Commercial Officer

Global technology company Criteo announced that it has hired Brian Gleason to lead its global commercial organization, effective April 1. Gleason comes to Criteo from media investment agency GroupM, a WPP subsidiary, where he serves as Global Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing a high-growth multi-billion-dollar portfolio of dynamic businesses.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo, he will lead a global team of over 1,500 associates focused on helping clients drive outcomes on the open internet through Criteo's Commerce Media Platform solutions and fortifying Criteo's leadership in Commerce Media.

"Brian joins Criteo at such a pivotal moment. He'll lead a transformed business that is leaning into a significant and growing opportunity that exists for media owners and brands on the open internet," said Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo. "Brian's unmatched success helping clients win in Commerce Media coupled with his values that closely align to Criteo's make him ideal for this role."

"Criteo has grabbed the attention of the market by carving out a unique and compelling position within our industry. I'm excited to help our clients and our company realize the full potential of the Commerce Media opportunity we're all staring at across the open internet," said Gleason.

Prior to his current role at GroupM, Gleason served as CEO of Xaxis, one of the world's largest programmatic audience platforms, and in roles at various advertising and technology companies that enjoyed significant growth under his leadership.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)