CredAvenue appoints Karanpreet Bindra as Chief Marketing Officer

Debt markets platform, CredAvenue today has announced the appointment of Karanpreet Bindra as the Chief Marketing officer. In his current role, Karanpreet will oversee the entire gamut of Digital, Product, PR/Comms, and Brand marketing at CredAvenue for both the Enterprise and the B2C businesses. He will report directly to Gaurav Kumar and will be based out of Bangalore.

As a CMO, Karanpreet will be responsible to look after CredAvenue’s Global Brand Strategy, Digital Marketing Strategy & Innovation, Product Marketing Strategy, and incubation of a Consumer Business. A digital evangelist, Karanpreet will also define a digital first path for all marketing efforts.

As a growth specialist for over 15 years, Karanpreet has experience working with multiple seasoned brands ranging from FMCG, Fintech, Personal Care and Paints across a wide geography in India and the Middle East. While his speciality includes P&L management, Brand Development & Building and Digital Transformation, Karanpreet has also helped multiple start-ups grow exponentially.

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO said, “Its an honour to have Karanpreet on board as he brings in stellar expertise in the field of Brand and Marketing. He has a clear vision for the future of marketing and innovation and can build a strategic team to execute the vision at CredAvenue. He is an all-rounder veteran who also has an entrepreneurial bent and we do foresee that the team and the brand will flourish under his guidance. We look forward to sustaining our strong working relationship”.

Commenting on his appointment, Karanpreet said “This is an interesting juncture for the overall Fintech space and CredAvenue in specific. The addressable market size, a global mandate, a profitable business model, the CEO’s vision, and the quality of talent within the leadership team is a great combination. I am excited to take this opportunity to build a marketing-first approach to drive exponential growth at CredAvenue”.

Prior to joining CredAvenue, Karanpreet worked as a Head of Marketing – Rupeek which is an asset-backed consumer lending Fintech. He was also associated with Marico Limited for close to 7 years and was a group expat based out of Dubai. He also had stints with Akzonobel, and Future Brands.

Karanpreet has completed his MBA in Master of Business Administration from MICA and is also a graduate from Hindu College (BA Hons).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)