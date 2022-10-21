Coca Cola’s creative strategy head Aditi Anand moves on

Anand was with Coca Cola for over a year

Aditi Anand, Coca Cola Head of Creative Strategy, has moved on. She shared the development via a social media post.

Anand was with Coca Cola for over a year. She was handling consumer strategy for the brand.

Prior to Coca Cola, she was with HMD Global. In her previous stints, Anand was associated with firms like Micromax, Flipkart Internet and Airtel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)