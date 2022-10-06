Cleartrip appoints Priyaah Sundaraam as VP - Head of Customer Experience Fulfilment

Online travel company Cleartrip has announced the appointment of Priyaah Sundaraam as Vice President - Head of Customer Experience and Fulfilment.

In her new role, Priyaah will spearhead the customer experience charter with a focus on building propositions that put customers at the forefront and drive brand equity, the company said.

“With cross-functional experience in Aviation and Hospitality, Priyaah’s vast experience in handling planning & strategy-focused initiatives will aid Cleartrip in elevating its consumer experience across platforms and setting industry benchmarks in terms of delivery,” said the company.

Regarding the appointment, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip, said “As we continue to progress toward several important milestones in our journey, we are pleased to welcome Priyaah to our team. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the Aviation and Hospitality sector, she embodies our values as a leader. She shares our vision and passion for making travel simple and accessible. Priyaah's track record will significantly impact us as we expand our footprint, support new categories, and build a long-term business through a high-performing team and customer NPS platform. With Priyaah on board, we continue our commitment towards building superior customer service and offering better fulfilment.”

Elated about joining Cleartrip, Priyaah Sundaraam added "I am excited to be a part of Cleartrip’s customer-focused vision to make travel simple for everyone and enable a hassle-free travel experience. Cleartrip has always had a straightforward, easy-to-use Interface with creative product offerings. Having been in the thick of the transformation of the aviation sector, I am looking forward to building Cleartrip 2.0 through a relentless focus on great customer experience powered by Cleartrip’s superior technology and culture of innovation".

Priyaah comes with over two decades of extensive experience in Aviation and Hospitality. She is a keen planner, strategist & implementer with strong commercial and business acumen. Her latest stint was with Indigo which she has joined since its inception in 2006. She has set up the entire customer relation division, developed various interaction channels and measured customer experience for the organisation at all touchpoints. She has previously worked with esteemed brands like KLM, Hyatt & Trident.

