Carnival Cinemas elevates Prashant Kulkarni as Business Head for Farmse Fresh

Carnival Cinema, a part of Shrikant Bhasi led prominent business conglomerate Carnival Group India, elevated their marketing & sales head Prashant Kulkarni to also spearhead their new screen expansions and as the business head for their latest diversification venture Farmse Fresh.

Talking more about his role, Prashant Kulkarni said, "Carnival is already the most geographically spread cinema chain across the regions of India and getting to Vision 1000 is a means of accelerated vertical growth wherein we will cater to the rising demands for cinematic experience while increasing our dominance in covering the length & breadth of India; this coupled with a lot of new advertising solutions will make Carnival Cinemas a one-stop-shop for 360 degrees advertising solutions for all national advertisers.

At the same time Farmse, the Direct from Farm to Home, delivery model for fresh agricultural produce is a means of horizontal growth and has the main purpose of getting to its consumers only fresh natural chemical-free farm produce, home-delivered at a price lesser than the local market price."

Chairman, Carnival Group Shrikant Bhasi said," 'We are excited to have Prashant Kulkarni onboard, he will be responsible for taking the business to 1000 screens thru organic and inorganic development"

For all these roles Prashant Kulkarni is reporting to & directly working under the guidance of Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Chairman, Carnival Group. Before setting his foot at Carnival Group, Kulkarni was part of Sony Pictures Network (Sony TV & SonyLIV) for close to a decade and he has also worked with leading newspapers like The Times of India.

