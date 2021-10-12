Bolo Live appoints Prashant Gupta as Chief Technology Officer

Social live-streaming platform Bolo LIVE today announced the appointment of Prashant Gupta as its Chief Technology Officer. Gupta brings more than 13 years of diverse engineering experience from leadership positions and was associated with Pratilipi as its Co-Founder and CTO, and has also worked with Amazon as Software Development Engineer.

Gupta comes with deep experience in developing innovative technology platforms and scaling them in hyper-growth markets. In his role at Bolo Live as CTO, he will lead the technology team for bolstering the scale of the platform for both the Indian market and the global expansion plans of the company, while driving disruptive technology innovation to enhance the experience of users of consuming the content on the platform. Besides Pratilipi, an online self-publishing and audiobook portal, Gupta also co-founded Hubblestellar Technologies and a fintech product called Zero65 technologies.

Prashant Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Bolo Live said, “I look forward to working closely with the exceptional leadership team and a group of the most talented people at Bolo Live. I am also excited about starting my new role and playing my part in helping take Bolo Live onto the next phase of its transformation journey by building a world-class technology team and innovative culture. Building scale for technology-driven products keeps me going. I am confident that, together, we will capture the next wave of growth for Bolo Live and create a positive impact in the lives of millions."

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Saxena - Co-founder and CEO, Bolo Live said, “We are elated to onboard Prashant as he comes with a strong track record of building and scaling technology-driven products. His experience across technology companies like Amazon and Pratilipi will help us create a significant improvement in value for our users. Bolo Live has an incredible opportunity with its USP of democratizing monetisation for content creators, by leveraging the active engagement of live streaming. Prashant will be integral to our leadership team as we get set to enter next phase of our growth journey at Bolo Live.``

“We are currently ramping up the team aggressively and in the next few weeks will see announcements of prominent hiring across Technology, Product and Marketing roles,” he further added.

Commenting on the appointment, Tanmai Paul- Co-founder and CPO, Bolo Live said, “As our product enters the next phase of scale and gamification, we are excited to have Prashant join us to help create better technology-driven growth. We are confident that this will compound into better word of mouth and even better retention rate which will translate into the exponential growth of the percentage of power users on the platform.”

