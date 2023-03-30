Bira91 names Shivam Sahu as National Trade Marketing Manager
Sahu was earlier with Diageo for 2.5 years
Shivam Sahu has joined Bira91 as National Trade Marketing Manager.
He joins Bira from Diageo after a stint of 2.5 years.
Sahu has been associated with conceptualisation and execution of campaigns and launches.
He was earlier Senior Executive at Aditya Birla Group for 3 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Liqvd Asia’s CCO Anish Varghese quits
Saptarshi Banik appointed National Director - Business & Services and Sunil Gangras promoted
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Liqvd Asia, a digital marketing and advertising agency, has announced the restructuring of its leadership team. Anish Varghese will step down from his current position as the CCO, the agency said.
Further, the agency has appointed Saptarshi Banik as the new National Director - Business and Services and Sunil Gangras has been promoted to a higher position from his previous role as Joint National Creative Director.
“With over 15 years of extensive experience, Saptarshi has made instrumental contributions to top companies like Leo Burnett, McCann, JWT, Ogilvy, and Publicis, and played a pivotal role in launching high-profile brands such as Sony Sports, Sony YaY, Skoda 2.0 in India, and CEAT Specialty tires in the US and Europe. In his new role as National Director - Business and Services, Saptarshi will lead the charge in elevating Liqvd Asia's digital offerings across the country. His strategic vision and industry expertise will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding the agency's reach in the dynamic digital landscape,” the company said.
Saptarshi said, "I am thrilled to join Liqvd Asia, a company that is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry. I’m glad to be a part of a team that is constantly pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing. With my experience in advertising and Liqvd Asia's cutting-edge strategies, I am confident that together we will deliver exceptional solutions that will make a significant impact.”
Sunil Gangras, who has been with Liqvd Asia for more than four years as Joint National Creative Director, has been promoted to the higher position of “Head of Creative Services” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the company's creative services division. In his new role, he will be the head of the agency’s creative prowess across locations even beyond India
He said, "Joining Liqvd Asia was a turning point in my career. Creative strategy is key to achieving victory on the battlefield of communication. We constantly challenge the status quo and believe in disrupting categories to drive impact. I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by Liqvd Asia with this new opportunity. Excited to continue working alongside the team to drive greater success and elevate our reputation as a leading digital marketing agency."
Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, "We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new National Director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing
She has over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing.
With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands, she will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that will drive growth and increase market share for Haier India Appliances. She will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.
In the past, Priyanka has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery, and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualized, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board, that have resulted in creating a mark for the respective brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Swiggy’s Saurabh Nath moves on
Nath, Swiggy’s Head of Brand Marketing, is exiting after a stint of a year
By Anupama Sajeet | Mar 29, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing at Swiggy, has moved on from the organisation after a stint of one year. He confirmed the news of his exit to e4m.
Nath joined the food aggregator platform in March 2021 and led brand marketing across Swiggy masterbrand and delivery business. He holds an experience of over a decade in the field of marketing and has worked with several brands including Ola, OZiva, Kellogg Company.
Prior to Swiggy, he was with OZiva, a D2C nutrition & wellness start-up, as Head of Marketing since August 2021. Here, he led the marketing function and P&L with responsibilities across brand marketing, performance marketing, category management and e-commerce.
Nath began his career with Kimberly-Clark Lever as Assistant Manager-Consumer & Marketing Insights. After this, he moved to Kellogg Company, where he spent over seven years. As Associate Director, Marketing, Motherbrand Portfolio at Kellogg, he headed the category of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg's Muesli and Kellogg's Granola.
In February 2021, Nath joined Ola as the Director of brand marketing, where he headed supply marketing for the India and international businesses, before joining OZiva.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mihir Palan joins EssenceMediacom as Senior Director, Planning- APAC
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Mihir Palan has been appointed as Senior Director of Planning, APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest agency. Palan made the announcement on LinkedIn. In his new role, he will manage strategic media planning initiatives for Google SMB business across the APAC region.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Sr. Director Planning - APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom! Excited to learn about regional challenges and drive success for clients business”, his LinkedIn post said.
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years where he held several key positions. His last held designation at the digital marketing company was Vice President- Media.
Palan is a media professional having an experience of more than 13 years. Previously, he has worked with adMixt, MSL Group, WATConsult, and The Glitch. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is also a visiting faculty in several top educational institutions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Axis Securities appoints Pranav Haridasan as MD and CEO
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
Axis Securities announced the appointment of Pranav Haridasan as its new Managing Director & CEO for a tenure of 3 years. This move follows the internal succession plan of Axis Group, with the current MD & CEO, B Gopkumar, transitioning to Axis Asset Management Company as MD & CEO.
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital. He comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in financial markets across different asset classes. Pranav has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading, and derivatives platform. Before Axis Capital, Pranav worked at Citigroup Global Markets as Director & Head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.
Haridasan is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “Over the years, Axis Securities has established itself as a leading player in the Indian broking industry. Pranav’s experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Debra Crew named Diageo’s first female CEO
Crew is currently the COO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 5:37 PM | 1 min read
Diageo, one of the biggest largest alcoholic drinks companies, has got its first female CEO. The company, which makes Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, has announced that its Chief Operating Officer Debra Crew would be the next CEO, according to media reports.
She will take over from Ivan Menezes, who will retire after 10 years in the role.
Crew will take charge on July 1, 2023, the company said in a statement. Her appointment means women will make up more than 50% of Diageo’s executive committee, it added.
Media reports quoted chairman Javier Ferrán as saying, “Ivan has transformed Diageo’s global footprint, brand portfolio and strategic focus, positioning our business as a clear leader in premium drinks,”
“The Board has diligently planned for Ivan’s successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra’s calibre to the role,” he reportedly added added. “I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hitachi Payment Services appoints Sumil Vikamsey as Managing Director
He assumes the new role in addition to his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer - Cash Business
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Hitachi Payment Services has announced the appointment of Sumil Vikamsey as its new Managing Director, in addition to his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer - Cash Business. He will also be inducted into the company’s Board effective 1st April 2023.
Rustom Irani has decided to retire as Managing Director effective 31st March 2023 and will continue to be associated with Hitachi Payment Services as an advisor. Rustom has been an integral part of the organization since 2011 while holding various positions, including that of MD & CEO.
Sumil’s tenure at Hitachi Payments began in early 2010, and since then, he has been an important part of the company's growth journey and has led functions spanning Finance, Strategy & Development, Analytics, White Label ATM programme and allied business domains. Sumil's wealth of experience and skills have played a crucial role in shaping Hitachi Payments' success story, cementing its position as a leading player in the payment industry.
Anuj Khosla will continue as the Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business of Hitachi Payment Services
Loney Antony, Vice Chairman, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “Sumil has been instrumental in shaping Hitachi Payments' growth from its early stages and will now be responsible to lead the company into its next phase of growth. He has played a pivotal role in leading the Cash Business for the company, strengthening its position as the market leader and successfully spearheading various strategic initiatives. People-centric by nature with an extensive knowledge of the payments domain, Sumil’s strengths give the company an added leverage.”
Hitachi Payments is a pioneer in the payment industry in India, offering a comprehensive range of end-to-end payment solutions including ATM Services, Cash Recycling Machines, White Label ATMs, POS Solutions, Toll & Transit Solutions, Payment Gateway Solutions and innovative offerings such as SoftPOS, POS Value Added Services and Digital Merchant Onboarding. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving financial inclusion across India.
Sumil’s appointment comes as Hitachi Payments marks the completion of 15 years since formation and continues to maintain its leadership position in the payment business in India, with over 2 Mn POS devices (including Mobile POS and QR), 64,500 ATMs (including 27,500 Cash Recycling Machines) and 8,750 White Label ATMs under management till date. Financial Year 22-23 has also been transformational for the company as it received the in-principle approval from RBI to start its Payment Aggregator Business and also started its first in-house Cash Management unit at Noida
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube