Bira91 names Shivam Sahu as National Trade Marketing Manager

Liqvd Asia, a digital marketing and advertising agency, has announced the restructuring of its leadership team. Anish Varghese will step down from his current position as the CCO, the agency said.

Further, the agency has appointed Saptarshi Banik as the new National Director - Business and Services and Sunil Gangras has been promoted to a higher position from his previous role as Joint National Creative Director.

“With over 15 years of extensive experience, Saptarshi has made instrumental contributions to top companies like Leo Burnett, McCann, JWT, Ogilvy, and Publicis, and played a pivotal role in launching high-profile brands such as Sony Sports, Sony YaY, Skoda 2.0 in India, and CEAT Specialty tires in the US and Europe. In his new role as National Director - Business and Services, Saptarshi will lead the charge in elevating Liqvd Asia's digital offerings across the country. His strategic vision and industry expertise will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding the agency's reach in the dynamic digital landscape,” the company said.

Saptarshi said, "I am thrilled to join Liqvd Asia, a company that is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry. I’m glad to be a part of a team that is constantly pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing. With my experience in advertising and Liqvd Asia's cutting-edge strategies, I am confident that together we will deliver exceptional solutions that will make a significant impact.”

Sunil Gangras, who has been with Liqvd Asia for more than four years as Joint National Creative Director, has been promoted to the higher position of “Head of Creative Services” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the company's creative services division. In his new role, he will be the head of the agency’s creative prowess across locations even beyond India

He said, "Joining Liqvd Asia was a turning point in my career. Creative strategy is key to achieving victory on the battlefield of communication. We constantly challenge the status quo and believe in disrupting categories to drive impact. I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by Liqvd Asia with this new opportunity. Excited to continue working alongside the team to drive greater success and elevate our reputation as a leading digital marketing agency."

Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, "We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new National Director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future."