Bert Labs ropes in Bhavana Mittal as Chief Growth Officer & Executive Director

Bert Labs, a global new age Deep tech company has appointed Bhavana Mittal as the Chief Growth Officer and Executive Director of the firm. Mittal was previously the Vice President – Media and Digital at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Welcoming Bhavana into the company Rohit Kochar, Founder Executive Chairman and CEO of Bert Labs, says, “Bhavana with her wealth of diverse Business Leadership roles and experiences across a variety of industries brings in the complementary capabilities which will help grow our Company to be US$ 1Billion Revenues leading to U.S IPO in 2025-26. And in the process be one of the most admired companies in the world and one of the largest global technology conglomerates.”

About her new role, Bhavana Mittal says, “I am really excited to be embarking on my entrepreneurial journey with Bert Labs. The company’s focus on solving real-world problems of energy sustainability and helping organizations achieve their goals of net zero and decarbonization is something I strongly believe in. The fact that it is a completely new domain from what I have done in the last 2.5 decades of my corporate career makes it an immense growth opportunity for me as well.”

Bert Labs is a global new age Deep tech company solving the world’s challenges by ensuring efficient use of available resources through its patented AI-IOT technologies.

It has proven solutions in the space of efficiency improvements in energy, production,people and supply chain across industrial and commercial establishments.

