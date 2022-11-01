BBH India names Himanshu Saxena as COO and MD

BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency) today announced the appointment of Himanshu Saxena as COO & Managing Director. Himanshu will report to BBH India's Chairman, Dheeraj Sinha.

Himanshu brings over 29 years of experience across the communication spectrum, including advertising, marketing & sales, brand management, digital & social, PR, design and market research.

He has helmed country & multi-office leadership for some of South Asia's leading organisations, including Lowe, McCann, Trikaya Grey, JWT, Edelman, IMRB & Reliance Jio. Himanshu's passion for leading businesses to market excellence through powerful full-funnel solutions has led these agencies to win accolades at prestigious forums like APAC and India Effie, Cannes, Spikes, Adfest, Goafest, PRAXIS, SABRE APAC. He has spearheaded creative solutions across iconic brands like Unilever, GSK, PepsiCo, Diageo, Asian Paints, Dubai Tourism, One Plus, Idea Cellular, Audible and Starbucks, to name a few.

BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Delhi and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting and experiential. The Agency currently works with a diverse portfolio of brands like Marico, Redbull, Nestle, Audi, Taco Bell, Mahindra Group and L'Oreal, among many others. In 2022, BBH won mandates for Hitachi and Roposo and created campaigns like Disney+ Hotstar's Thoda Rukh Shah Rukh; Mahindra Racing's Dance For Good and Marico's Re-teach The Teachers.

Welcoming Himanshu, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India, "BBH India, with its legacy of modern, creative and effective solutions that are well-entrenched in the modern Indian zeitgeist, has built a reputation as a creative firepower in the country. I am delighted to welcome Himanshu onboard. A talented leader known for his deep client relationships, his commitment to business innovation, and his operational acumen,

Himanshu embodies the black sheep and zag philosophy that will further fuel this brilliant creative engine."

Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India, added, "I am both excited and honoured to join BBH. With its legacy of creating stunning work that has transformed not only brands but also categories, BBH India is truly built for the modern age of marketing. I am looking forward to scaling this further and bringing my experience and a fresh perspective to leading such talented individuals and ambitious clients.

As BBH's COO & Managing Director, Himanshu will be responsible for developing talent, organisational tools, new services and steering these to acquire future-facing businesses.

