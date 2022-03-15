Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as new CFO

Thapar joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was Group Chief Financial Officer for last 3 years

Bajaj Auto Limited has announced Dinesh Thapar as the Chief Financial Officer. He joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was Group Chief Financial Officer for the last 3 years.

Prior to that, he spent two decades with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he held a range of leadership roles across Corporate Finance, Business Finance, Investor Relations, managing JVs, and Supply Chain. In his last role as Vice President, he was the Finance leader for the Beauty & Personal Care Division in India and the South Asia cluster.

While leading the Finance functional agenda, Dinesh comes with experience in the areas of business partnering, performance management, governance, strategic initiatives, engaging with the Board, and external communication. Across both the companies that he has worked for, he has been a part of the senior leadership team and on the Board of various group companies.

