Bacardi appoints Vinay Golikeri as MD - India & Neighbouring Countries

Bacardi has appointed Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighbouring Countries. Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits and will continue to ensure ongoing sustainable and profitable growth for the business.

In his new role, Golikeri will head the India leadership team and report to Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Global Travel Retail.

“India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and is vital to our global growth,” said Subramaniam. “As we continue to develop the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay’s agility in identifying growth opportunities within diverse environments and his relentless focus on execution will be essential in achieving our future ambitions.”

Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries, will be moving to Dubai, UAE, to take on his new role as Director, External Affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the external affairs strategy for AMEA and GTR.

Both roles will take effect starting January 1, 2023.

“Our commitment to talent development is critical to Bacardi culture, and the success of our business begins with our teams’ exceptional focus on strategy and purposeful leadership,” said Subramaniam.

