Ayesha Ghosh and Titus Upputuru quit Taproot dentsu

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 12, 2022 5:45 PM  | 1 min read
Ayesha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer at Taproot Dentsu, and Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, have decided to move on.

Confirming the news, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, said, “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong & young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talents who will embark with us on this fresh & exciting journey.”

Tutus told e4m that he will announce his next move soon.

Ghosh was named the  CEO of Taproot Dentsu in June 2021. Upputuru too was recently promoted as NCD in March 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

