Awign appoints Rohit Gupta as SVP of Business Development

Work-as-a-service platform Awign has today announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and achieve rapid business growth.

With more than 12 years of industry experience, Rohit will be responsible for building sustainable demand growth for Awign. Prior to joining Awign, Rohit has driven business growth at several large-scaled organizations such as Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International. During his last stint as Head of Growth at Shadowfax, Rohit was responsible for building a high performing sales team, and directly leading 10X growth for the organization. With an MBA from IIM Lucknow in Finance, Rohit has formerly also worked in finance and revenue planning roles contributing to business growth and profitability.

Speaking on the appointment, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Awign’s leadership team. Rohit will play a critical role in driving the next phase of Awign’s expansion, through his strategic thinking, rigour and proven capabilities in propelling business growth.”

Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Awign said “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of Awign during its exciting phase of advancing towards the future of work and expanding to the next level. As we dive into the next tranche of growth at Awign, I’m excited to establish a sustainable demand engine, and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen our market positioning. I look forward to being a part of this journey of revolutionizing gig work with Awign. “

In order to build a world-class team, Awign is seeking to expand its team and recruit additional leadership talent for product, customer solutions, supply acquisition and demand marketing roles. Additionally, in CY2023, the company plans to expand its business development team with a focus on driving tech-enabled work fulfilment and shaping the future of work in India.

