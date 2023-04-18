Awign appoints Rohit Gupta as SVP of Business Development
Gupta has worked for organisations like Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International previously
Work-as-a-service platform Awign has today announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and achieve rapid business growth.
With more than 12 years of industry experience, Rohit will be responsible for building sustainable demand growth for Awign. Prior to joining Awign, Rohit has driven business growth at several large-scaled organizations such as Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International. During his last stint as Head of Growth at Shadowfax, Rohit was responsible for building a high performing sales team, and directly leading 10X growth for the organization. With an MBA from IIM Lucknow in Finance, Rohit has formerly also worked in finance and revenue planning roles contributing to business growth and profitability.
Speaking on the appointment, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Awign’s leadership team. Rohit will play a critical role in driving the next phase of Awign’s expansion, through his strategic thinking, rigour and proven capabilities in propelling business growth.”
Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Awign said “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of Awign during its exciting phase of advancing towards the future of work and expanding to the next level. As we dive into the next tranche of growth at Awign, I’m excited to establish a sustainable demand engine, and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen our market positioning. I look forward to being a part of this journey of revolutionizing gig work with Awign. “
In order to build a world-class team, Awign is seeking to expand its team and recruit additional leadership talent for product, customer solutions, supply acquisition and demand marketing roles. Additionally, in CY2023, the company plans to expand its business development team with a focus on driving tech-enabled work fulfilment and shaping the future of work in India.
HT Media Group appoints Ramesh Menon as CEO of its audio biz
Menon was previously the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
HT Media Group today appointed industry veteran Ramesh Menon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its audio business as it continues to innovate with broadcast formats across channels and platforms. The Group's popular radio brands like Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.
Menon is a business leader with over three decades and has held general management positions in family-owned businesses as well as global corporations in the FMCG, retail, manufacturing, telecom, and media sectors, including Future Retail, HyperCITY Retail, Reliance Communications, Airtel, and PepsiCo. Most recently, Menon was the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms. This is Menon's second stint at HT Media Group.
Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO, HT Media Group said, ""At HT Media Group, we strive to provide insightful and relevant content to a diverse audience. I am delighted to welcome Ramesh Menon back to the team. I am confident that Ramesh's ability to create engaging and compelling content will resonate with our audience and help unlock the potential of our audio business as it innovates to stay relevant to our ever-changing audience preferences."
Ramesh Menon, CEO – Audio, HT Media Group, said, “I am excited to join HT Media Group and look forward to contributing to our sustained efforts to scale growth sustainably and profitably.”
Menon was CEO of HT Media Group's Radio Business, where he changed and pivoted the business to become a digital-led audio and music organization. Before that, he was Chief Business Officer – Digital Innovation & New Business, where he launched many new products and platforms for HT Media Group.
HT Media Group enjoys wide-reaching popularity and has built reliable credibility across its Print brands Hindustan Times, Hindustan, and Mint. It runs top-rated Internet businesses, including Shine.com, OTT Play, Shine.com, Slurrp, Healthshots, TechCircle, and VC Circle. It also operates news and research platforms VCCircle, TechCircle, and EdgeInsights focused on serving the investment and enterprise technology communities.
Neeraj Kanitkar joins Fundamental as Co-Founder and ECD
Kanitkar was previously with Taproot Dentsu
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 10:54 AM | 2 min read
Neeraj Kanitkar, former ECD at Taproot Dentsu and DDB Mudra, has joined Fundamental as Co–founder and ECD. With 15 years of experience under his belt, Neeraj has steered brands and creative teams to deliver campaigns that have worked with consumers and connoisseurs alike. Best known for his work on Facebook and Meta, Neeraj has worked on many noteworthy accounts including McDonald’s, Stayfree, McDowell’s No.1, Lenovo, WhatsApp, Myntra, Star Sports (IPL), Times of India and FirstPost. Notching up hundreds of metals at The One Show, D&AD, Spikes, AdFest, Abbys and Effies.
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO said, “Nishant, Anand and I unanimously agreed that to start building Fundamental we need people who will own the place and everything we hope it will come to stand for – Neeraj is the ideal choice to have at the ground floor. His talent, leadership qualities and approach to advertising make him a perfect fit and his ability to reason, debate and present a strong point of view is just what the agency needs in order to build a system where everyone isn’t just blindly agreeing with one another but actively thinking through every job on the table. Fundamental doesn't have to welcome him aboard – I’d just say he’s home.”
Neeraj Kanitkar said, "An advertising agency can be the most wonderful, magical place. When you get to create work while laughing, crying, bickering, violently disagreeing and on the rare occasion agreeing with people who love advertising as much as you do. I have learnt to love the chaos, the anxiety and the unpredictability of the creative process. And that's what I hope we can recreate on repeat with Fundamental. Because once you do that, then work that works, work that wows clients and consumers alike, work that comes back to you as WhatsApp forwards, will follow."
Ambrish Kaushik joins EaseMyTrip as Creative Head
Prior to this, Kaushik was the Senior Creative Specialist at VDX.tv
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 6:14 PM | 1 min read
Ambrish Kaushik has been appointed as Creative Head at EaseMyTrip, the online travel company. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I'm excited to start my new job as a Creative Head in Easemytrip.com”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Kaushik was with VDX.tv for more than 12.5 years and last held the position of Senior Creative Specialist at the company. He was responsible for transforming complex things into easy & creative interfaces that speak to the end user’s goals while being updated with the latest design trends and cutting-edge technologies.
As per his profile, Kaushik had taken a three-month career break due to medical issues. “I am on proper rest from Feb 2023, side by side I am also updating my professional skills so I can utile every single time of my time”, he mentioned on LinkedIn.
Kaushik is a seasoned professional and has successfully worked on creative ideas, storyboarding, pitching innovative solutions, supervision, and mentoring the team to achieve the results with high-quality standards.
Fabindia names Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO
Prior to joining Fabindia, she has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:49 PM | 1 min read
Fabindia has announced the appointment of Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to media reports. The appointment is effective April 2023.
Srinivasan succeeds Viney Singh, who has decided to retire.
Srinivasan has more than 30 years of experience in FMCG, retail, luxury and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining Fabindia, she has held executive roles at various TATA Group companies, most recently with Titan Company.
“We are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia’s business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders,” media reports quoted William Bissell, Managing Director, Fabindia, as saying.
Srinivasan holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a post graduate diploma holder in business administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening scholar.
Luke Bozeat named COO at GroupM
Satin Reid to take his place at EssenceMediacom
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:24 PM | 1 min read
EssenceMediacom's Luke Bozeat has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer at GroupM and will be succeeded by Satin Reid, as per media reports.
While Bozeat has been associated with EssenceMediacom UK for nearly 23 years, Reid has been with MediaComUK for nearly six years.
Prior to MediaCom, she was with Carat UK for two years.
Saurabh Yagnik named COO at ABP Network
Yagnik has an experience of over 27 years and has worked with companies like ITC Ltd., Unilever, and Star TV Network
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 2:10 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network has appointed Saurabh Yagnik as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) with P&L responsibilities. He will be reporting to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.
Speaking on the appointment, Avinash Pandey said, "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh to the ABP Network family. His impressive track record and vast experience in the media industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and expand our reach across the country. I am confident that Saurabh's leadership skills, combined with his deep knowledge of media and consumer insights, will help us achieve our strategic goals and take ABP Network to new heights."
Prior to joining ABP Network, Yagnik had a distinguished career spanning over 27 years, working with several prominent companies such as ITC Ltd., Unilever, and Star TV Network. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President at Sony Pictures Network India, he led Revenue Strategy and Consumer Insights.
“I am excited to join ABP Network, a leading media conglomerate and look forward to working and contributing towards delighting viewers and stakeholders as the company moves to its next phase of growth and transformation,” said, Saurabh Yagnik, COO, ABP Network.
Saurabh is a Commerce graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and later obtained his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI in 1994. His extensive experience and expertise in the media industry make him an ideal candidate for this key leadership position within ABP Network.
Kellogg names Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for India & S Asia
He joins from Pidilite Industries where he was Chief Marketing Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 1:49 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg India has announced Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, namely Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
Vinay will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives. He re-joins Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015.
Vinay joins Kellogg from Pidilite Industries, where he worked as the Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to his stint at Pidilite, he headed marketing for Britannia Industries Ltd. He has worked in various sales and marketing roles in his career and has led large successful teams. He started his career at VIP Industries as Area Sales Manager in 2002.
Welcoming Vinay in his new role in the company, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”
Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, India and South Asia, said, “It’s so good to be back at Kellogg. I have followed the organization closely since I left and observed it grow manifold over the years. Kellogg’s legacy of building iconic brands, category creation, consumer centricity, crafting successful innovations and building great teams is something I look forward to upholding as I commence my second stint here.”
Vinay has stepped into his new role in the month of April and will be based in Mumbai, India.
