ZEE Entertainment appoints Mahesh Pratap Singh as Head of Investor Relations

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed Mahesh Pratap Singh to head Investor Relations, spearheading the engagement with the investor and analyst community.

In this role, Singh will report into Rohit Gupta, President – Finance & Investor Relations, ZEE, and will be based in Mumbai. He will play an integral role as a partner to the analysts and investors, communicating the company’s strategy and investment approach.

Singh will further enhance the corporate-investor relations by driving strong reach and perception within the investment community, with an aim to significantly augment shareholder value creation.

Singh comes with 19 years of diverse experience spanning global investor relations across private and public companies, equity and debt capital market transactions, fundraising, strategic finance initiatives, ESG and corporate affairs amongst other operating roles.

Previously, he was associated with the Flipkart Group wherein he played various leadership roles across investor relations and ESG.

