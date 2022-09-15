Arthur Sadoun’s mandate as Publicis Groupe Chairman & CEO extended for 4 years

The Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe has renewed the mandate of Arthur Sadoun as Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe for four years.

The mandates of management board members - Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Secretary General, and Michel-Alain Proch, CFO, have also been renewed for four years.

At the proposal of Arthur Sadoun, the management team is reinforced with the Directoire +, to prepare the Groupe for the future. This new management team is made up of highly qualified individuals who have demonstrated great mastery of operations in their role:

Carla Serrano, Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Groupe

Dave Penski, CEO Publicis Media U.S.

Nigel Vaz, CEO Publicis Sapient

Agathe Bousquet, President Publicis Groupe France

Additionally, Steve King takes on new responsibilities outside of the Management Board. Appointed Chairman of Publicis Groupe Europe, he will continue to work for some major clients, and bring his experience to the Groupe’s future talents. Maurice Lévy and the entire Supervisory Board have thanked Steve King for the remarkable work throughout his career, which began at Saatchi & Saatchi and continued after the acquisition of the network by the Groupe: “His career is that of a great professional who has always had the success of clients and teams at heart, while representing our values.”

At the end of the Supervisory Board meeting, Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board declared: "The Supervisory Board would like to express to Arthur Sadoun its great satisfaction with the exceptional performance of the Groupe in recent years. The results achieved after bold moves such as the creation of the Marcel platform, the repositioning of Publicis Sapient and the acquisition and successful integration of Epsilon command admiration. The composition of this new management team, the Directoire + , a formula that has proven its worth in the past, has been the subject of very thorough work, carried out with and at the proposal of Arthur Sadoun. This team will be in charge of operationalizing the “Power of One” in an even deeper, broader and more demanding way, with the integration of the e-commerce solutions now inseparable from all dimensions of marketing and business transformation. I join the Supervisory Board in warmly congratulating Arthur Sadoun and his new management team, assuring them of the Board’s support in the pursuit of their action towards new successes.”

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Maurice Lévy in particular, for their continued support and trust. In the past five years, Publicis has faced many challenges, but thanks to the incredible efforts of our people and very strong fondation built over almost a century by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and Maurice Lévy , today we are a stronger, bigger and better company. With a new management team, the Directoire +, that uniquely combines the best of data, creative, media, and technology, to the Power the One, we are ready to further partner with our clients in their transformation, and help them lead the way in the new age of commerce.”

