Arha Padman joins Sleepyhead as Head of Brand Marketing

Sleepyhead, the D2C lifestyle brand, has appointed Arha Padman as its Head of Brand Marketing. Padman will be responsible for leading brand and marketing strategy for Sleepyhead to bolster their aggressive growth plans.

Throughout her career, Padman has established herself as an expert brand marketer with more than 12 years of experience. Before joining Sleepyhead, she worked with Duroflex where she was instrumental in growing the brand 4x to debut in the 1000 Cr club through innovative marketing campaigns, winning partnerships, national retail expansion, and driving digital transformation. She also worked with GroupM, a WPP network company where it was leading business strategy for brands like Tanishq, Titan, Fastrack and Sonata and won multiple metals for her work.

On this exuberant occasion, Padman said, "I am very excited to join Sleepyhead and work alongside individuals who are determined to build a lifestyle brand for the digital native Indian millennial and Gen Z customer. I am looking forward to working with the team to bridge the gap in the industry and create high quality, design focussed products at affordable prices. Our focus will remain on leveraging the booming D2C ecosystem to stay nimble-footed and fostering a unique brand identity for our growth play".

When Arha is not busy developing marketing strategies, she writes poems and short stories. She is a published poet and a professor of Brand Management and Media Planning at COMMITS Management Institute in Bangalore.

