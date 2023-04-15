Deepti Karthik quits DaMensch to join Sleepyhead

Deepti Karthik, the Vice President-Marketing at DaMensch, has quit. She will be joining Sleepyhead as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer.
"I am excited to embark on this new journey to partner with founders in the D2C sector. As a Fractional CMO, I will be working closely with brands, helping them grow their D2C segment as well as help in offline expansion."
"A Fractional CMO is a win- win solution for brands that get expertise at a fractional cost to propel their brand with strategic inputs, guidance and training", she added
Karthik will also be working as a growth & marketing consultant at her own consultancy - Decision Pinnacle.
Karthik comes with over a decade of experience in sales and marketing in Unilever, Snapdeal and Nokia Mobiles. Deepti pivoted from FMCG to E-commerce in 2015 when she moved to Snapdeal as head of marketing strategy for all exclusive launches across Mobiles, Consumer Durables, Fashion, FMCG etc. In her previous role, she was part of the marketing team that relaunched Nokia mobiles in 2017.
Santosh Krishnamoorthy elevated as Senior Manager-Head of Agency Development, LinkedIn
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Santosh Krishnamoorthy has been elevated as Senior Manager & Head of Agency Development, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India.
He made the announcement with a LinkedIn post.
Krishnamoorthy has been with LinkedIn for over 4 years.
Before LinkedIn, he was working with Zirca Digital Solutions for over 2.5 years.
He was earlier with media organisations like ESPN and BBC Worldwide.
Vikram Surendran named CEO of MIRC Electronics
Prior to this, Surendran was with Eureka Forbes as President
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:10 AM | 1 min read
MIRC Electronics has appointed Vikram Surendran as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Surendran announced his new role on LinkedIn. In his new role, Surendran will work on strengthening the Onida brand and work on enhancing its overall customer experience.
Prior to this, Surendran was with Eureka Forbes for over 8 years. He last held the position of President at the company.
Surendran is a renowned business leader with an experience of over 32 years. He is responsible for building high-performance organizations, crafting great brands and driving growth. He has demonstrated his skills and leadership qualities in top organisations like Hindustan Unilever and Eureka Forbes.
Lemma names Charles Less as regional head - Southeast Asia
Prior to this, Less was Director of Revenue at Pancast
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
Lemma has announced the appointment of Charles Less as Regional Head for Southeast Asia. Charles' appointment is a part of Lemma's strategic plan to strengthen the growth of its programmatic DOOH business in the SEA and to increase its local presence.
Charles' primary role in the expansion will be to define the go-to-market strategy, optimize business models and processes, and cultivate relationships with digital agencies, direct brands, and DOOH screen owners throughout the SEA.
He has over two decades of experience in scaling businesses across agencies, corporate media houses &and start-ups. Prior to his appointment at Lemma, Less served as
Director of Revenue at Pancast and has held leadership positions in various capacities at Iflix, ESPN Star Sports, A+E network, and others.
“Joining Lemma is an exciting opportunity to be part of an organization that is at the forefront of programmatic DOOH technology," said Charles Less. "I am looking forward to working with the team to drive growth in Southeast Asia and help our clients leverage the power of programmatic DOOH to reach their target audiences effectively.”
"Programmatic DOOH continues to scale worldwide, and this media has enormous potential in Southeast Asian markets. Lemma has launched numerous first-to-market programmatic DOOH campaigns and envisions using its technology platform to transform DOOH into mainstream digital. With the addition of Charles to the team, we intend to scale our business to new heights with a powered-packed team, ready to take on a new market," said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma.
ZMCL names Dinesh Dev Sharma as Editor - Technology
Prior to this, Sharma was heading Zee Digital’s technology brand BGR.in.
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited has named Dinesh Dev Sharma as the Technology Editor.
Earlier, he has worked with brands like, Mashable, Times Network, NDTV, etc.
This is Sharma's = second stint with Zee Media Corporation Limited. It is believed that he will be coming up with the new show on technology and also help build new IPs around technology for ZMCL.
P&G’s Aditya Madhavan elevated as APAC Brand Director, Digital Commerce & Media - Haircare
Madhavan has been with P&G for nearly 5 years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 2:37 PM | 1 min read
Procter & Gamble's Aditya Madhavan has been elevated as Brand Director, Digital Commerce and Media, Haircare APAC.
Madhavan has been with P&G for nearly 5 years.
He has over 13 years of experience working across some of the largest brands on the client and agency side.
He was been earlier with MediaCom, OMD and Mindshare.
Tech start-up Fanory onboards Azim Lalani and Saurabh Singh Kushwah as Co-Founders
Both join former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in leading the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 7:56 AM | 3 min read
Fanory, a JetSynthesys-funded tech startup, has onboarded media veterans Azim Lalani and Saurabh Singh Kushwah as co-founders to bolster its founding team. They join former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in leading the platform, which helps digital creators monetize their craft directly through their fanbase.
Azim, Saurabh, and Manish, previously worked together at Network18 from 2016 to 2019. They bring valuable experience from their previous roles in the digital media space, providing Fanory with strategic insights and industry connections that can help the company expand. “This is the best team I could have hoped for. Having worked with them earlier, I have tremendous trust in Azim and Saurabh and respect for what they bring. With their joining Fanory in India, I would now have the bandwidth to focus on US expansion leveraging our learnings from the India experiment and move to the next trajectory in our journey,” noted Manish Maheshwari, Co-founder of Fanory.
Commenting on this development, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, says, "The next untapped opportunity in the Creator Economy is supporting torso and tail creators who struggle to monetize. Big Tech companies are struggling with direct monetization for creators since their platforms are technically built to serve users and drive engagement so that they can sell more adverts. I am glad that Fanory now has a well-staffed team to target this problem area globally.”
Azim Lalani, who previously served as the President of Digital Revenue at TV9 Group and COO of News at Network18 Digital, is an experienced revenue strategist and forward-thinking leader who has made significant contributions to the digital media industry in his career spanning two decades. He was the Business Head at Money9, and was among the founding members of Firstpost at Network18. In 2016, he launched Firstpost Studio, where he identified a gap in monetizing creator content.
"The digital media business is unique in the sense that the middlemen (media platforms) have control on the lion's share of the revenue, unlike the ones responsible for producing the goods like in the traditional economy," said Azim, further adding, "We are trying to restore parity by partnering with the creators to give them a platform that gives them avenues to create carefully curated content in different formats, serving their fans delightful experiences and also making the most of it for themselves."
Saurabh Singh Kushwah is an experienced entrepreneur and product leader who has been developing and managing digital products for over 15 years. He has previously created OTT platforms for Zee Entertainment and led product initiatives at Republic Media and Network18.
"Monetisation for a creator is a massive challenge that is not easy to crack. It requires personalizing the experience for the user through interactivity. I believe these aspects, supported by our AI-enabled algorithm, help us tap all the monetization opportunities and reduce churn," said Saurabh.
He adds, "Our roadmap for this year includes working with content creators and brands to facilitate partnerships without compromising on the end-user experience. This can only be achieved by using predictive analytics capabilities to create premium offerings over and above the regular ones of traditional social media.”
Together, the team believes that their platform is highly scalable and will be effective in helping creators monetize. Fanory offers a comprehensive 360-degree transparent ecosystem for creators, including the ability to build their own Apps and Web Apps, making them the only company to cater to all creators, from nano-influencers to A-listers.
Rejoinder: The original version of the story mentioned Lalani as the founder of Money9. The same has been edited and corrected to reflect his correct role and designation at TV9
Hisense India appoints Pranab Mohanty as CEO
He will drive the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its customer base, and growing its brand presence in India
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 11:47 AM | 2 min read
Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has announced the appointment of Pranab Mohanty as CEO. He is a seasoned professional with almost three decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management with P&L accountability. Hisense is committed to expanding its presence in the Indian market and delivering high-quality products and services to customers. With Mohanty's appointment, Hisense India aims to leverage his expertise and experience to drive the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its brand presence in the country.
Mohanty, who will be based in Noida, will be responsible for leading the growth and development of Hisense India's business in the country. In his role, he will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its customer base, and growing its brand presence in India.
Commenting on his appointment, Mohanty said, "I am excited to join Hisense, a company with a rich heritage and strong values. My focus will be on continuing to build on the company's success and delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hisense India to achieve our goals and contribute to the growth of the company."
Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his pleasure on Mohanty's appointment and said, "We are delighted to have Pranab on board as our CEO. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to the company as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that under his leadership, Hisense India will continue to grow and achieve new heights."
Prior to joining Hisense India, Mohanty held leadership positions in prominent companies like Toshiba, Midea, Somotex Ghana and Sales India Pvt. Ltd. He has a proven track record of driving growth, increasing market share and profitability across various business verticals. Mohanty is an Electronics and Communication Engineer as well as an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and INSEAD, Singapore and a sport enthusiast.
Hisense is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. With Mohanty at the helm, Hisense India is well-positioned to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network and enhance customer engagement. The company looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.
