APL Apollo appoints Charu Malhotra as Chief Brand Officer
Her last stint was with Hindware as VP and Head of Marketing
APL Apollo has appointed Charu Malhotra as the Chief Brand Officer.
Charu has over two decades of experience of building brands and businesses through deep consumer and market insights, strategic thinking, and an ability to translate brand values consistently across different categories in an aspirational way.
Recognizing the prowess and expertise of Charu Malhotra, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are delighted to have Ms Charu Malhorta join our team as Chief Brand officer. Charu’s reputuation as a visionary in brand development precedes her, and we are excited to leverage her insights to shape a compelling narrative that resonates with our clients, stake holders and industry at large. I am confident that with her strategic thinking and creative finesse we are well positioned to unlock fresh opportunities and redefine our brand’s impact in the building material industry.”
Reflecting on her appointment, Charu added, “I am profoundly honoured and enthusiastic to be part of APL Apollo as the Chief Brand Officer. This role deeply resonates with my passion to steering impactful change through the strategic marketing and communication to various stake holders. As we come together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of relentless innovation, robust growth, and the creation of an indelible brand within the industry.”
Her last stint was with Hindware limited as VP and Head of Marketing she played a pivotal role in leading brand transformation and relaunch the brand that resonates with millennials.
Parminder Chopra appointed as CMD of Power Finance Corporation Limited
Chopra becomes the first woman to lead India’s largest NBFC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:04 PM | 3 min read
Parminder Chopra has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) by Govt. of India w.e.f. 14th August, 2023. Previously, she was holding the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), w.e.f 01.06.2023 and was Director (Finance), PFC since 01.07.2020. With this, Smt. Chopra becomes the first woman to lead India’s largest NBFC, PFC.
During her term as Director (Finance), she spearheaded the Finance Division, leading to highest Net Profit, highest Net worth and lowest NPA levels. Such robust financial performance has also facilitated PFC getting the highest status of “Maharatna”. She had also played a key role in the successful implementation of INR 1.12 trillion Liquidity Infusion Scheme (LIS) for the power distribution sector, which was rolled out as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Govt. of India.
She has over 35 years of varied experience in Power and Financial Sector. In PFC, she was heading key finance functions including resource mobilization (domestic & international markets), banking, treasury, asset liability management and stressed asset resolution. Her prior experience includes service in power sector majors like NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. She is in a unique position to leverage the rare blend of experience in Power and Financial Sector and lead PFC’s transformational journey.
With her taking over, she will be providing impetus to PFC’s crucial role of financing India's energy transition goals apart from funding power & infrastructure sectors. Under her leadership, PFC as India’s largest renewable energy financier has significantly increased funding to clean energy projects including funding of Electric Vehicles, Bio fuels, hybrid renewables like Round The Clock, renewable equipment manufacturing etc. and recently signed MoUs with clean energy developers for Rs. 2.40 Lakh Crs and emerging as the principal financier of clean energy projects. She will continue to provide support in implementation of key power sector initiatives of the Government of India including Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules.
Smt. Chopra holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University and is a qualified Cost and Management Accountant. She also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. She has attended advanced programmes on Risk Management and Global Management in world renowned institutes i.e. Harvard University, USA and European School of Management. In the year 2023, Smt. Parminder Chopra has been honored with the esteemed 'Icon of the Year’ award by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for making significant contributions to the realms of business, society, and the nation. In addition to this recognition, during the same year she has also been conferred with the "Finance Leader of the Year" Award for her outstanding contributions to the finance industry. These accolades highlight her exceptional achievements and enduring impact on various fronts.
Pidilite Industries appoints Manish Dubey as Chief Marketing Officer
Dubey was earlier with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Pidilite Industries has appointed Manish Dubey as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries said, "We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success."
In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Manish held the position of Chief of Marketing & E-Commerce.
Sharing his thoughts on this significant move, Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, stated, “Pidilite's focus on building iconic brands and solid customer connect keeps them at the industry forefront. I'm excited to join the company and use my experience to further drive impactful marketing and digital strategies.”
Debasree Dasgupta named Global VP for Pernod Ricard’s Absolut
Prior to this, she was Marketing Director – Beverages, PepsiCo, for UK, Ireland
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Debasree Dasgupta has been appointed as Global Vice President, Absolut, Pernod Ricard.
Prior to this, she was with PepsiCo for over three years. She was Marketing Director, Beverages, for the UK and Ireland.
Dasgupta was earlier with Reckitt for nearly 9 years, and with Unilevers between 2008 and 2011.
Samarjit Singh named Mad Influence COO
Singh has two decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Samarjit Singh has joined influencer marketing agency Mad Influence as its COO.
He has over two decades of experience in handling business transformation and strategy.
Singh's expertise lies in strategy,P&L management, events, sales and key account management.
Rediffusion rejigs creative top deck: New roles for Virendra Tivrekar, Nilesh Nayak
Tivrekar named National Head of Art and Nayak is National Head of Copy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 8:45 AM | 1 min read
Rediffusion has announced a re-structuring of its creative top deck.
Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Art. Nilesh Nayak, Executive Creative Director, was named National Head of Copy. Both Tivrekar and Nayak will report to National Creative Director (NCD) Pramod Sharma. Sharma has been NCD since 2021.
Ajit Rakhade takes over from Virendra Tivrekar as the new head of Rediffusion Studios - the digital and design studio of the agency. Rohan Parab has been assigned leadership of Rediffusion AI Studios, a new vertical that has been recently created.
“We are restructuring our national creative team to keep pace with the hi-growth trajectory of Rediffusion in the last few months. Virendra, Nilesh, Ajit and Rohan are all hi-calibre talent and redefining their roles will help us best utilise their talents,” says Pramod Sharma. “The creation of Rediffusion AI Studios is a first in the advertising business in India. It will enhance the cutting edge work that Rediffusion Studios has already been doing in typography, graphics and packaging design.”
Adds Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President, “We have gained a large number of clients in Delhi and Mumbai in this financial year. The sharper re-assigning of roles will help Rediffusion focus on a better creative product.”
Madhuja Banerjee & Rohini Singh to join Colors TV
According to sources, Banerjee is joining as Colors TV programming head while Singh will be head of fiction
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:18 AM | 1 min read
Madhuja Banerjee, ex-head of Hoichoi Originals, is set to join Viacom18 as programming head of Colors TV, according to some sources but her exact role is not clear yet.
Rohini Singh, former programming head of Dangal TV, will join the company as Head of fiction, Colors TV. The news has been shared with e4m by a source close to the development.
Banerjee headed Hoichoi Originals for over 10 months. In the past, she worked with Sony Pictures Network India as senior creative director for over three years. She was also associated with Star TV Network for over 11 years as Senior VP (programming head-Star Jalsha).
Singh worked with Dangal TV as programming head for over two years. In the past, she worked with Sun TV Network as content head -fiction for over one year. Earlier, she was fiction head at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. She has also worked with Star India, K Sera Sera, Cinevistaas and BBC WST.
Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18
Sharma is credited with bringing to life shows such as 24, Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Udaariyaan, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Sirf Tum
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
Manisha Sharma is moving on from the position of Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18.
A Viacom18 spokesperson said, “After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”
In 2018, Sharma who was heading programming of Colors TV, was elevated to the role of Chief Content Officer - Hindi Mass Entertainment of Viacom18. She has been one of the key members behind the success of the network’s Hindi entertainment channel since 2012 when she was appointed as Head of Non-Fiction at Viacom18’s Colors.
In her role, Sharma also used to head Rishtey - an FTA turned pay channel. The channel's name was revamped as Colors Rishtey in February 2019. As the CCO, Manisha helmed and strategized content for all future expansions in the mass entertainment space across Viacom18. Manisha has heralded some of the most successful properties on Indian television - 24, Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Udaariyaan, Naagin franchise, Ishq Mein Marjawaan franchise, Sirf Tum, and many others.
Prior to joining Colors, Manisha had worked with Sony Entertainment Television as the Non-fiction Programming Head and was responsible for their content strategy and conceptualization. During her tenure there, she launched shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol and fiction properties like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Kkusum. Manisha has also worked with brands like Channel V and UTV and has also been associated with Miditech’s popular drama series - Saara Aakash as the Creative Director.
