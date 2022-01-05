Apis India appoints Sharad Vatss as Marketing and Sales Head

Apis India Ltd has roped in Sharad Vatss as National Head of Sales & Marketing. Vatss will be responsible for driving a connected marketing and sales. Apis India has announced this key organisational change to generate more synergies in the business as the company plans to expand further.

An MBA in Marketing, Vatss has over 22 years of experience in sales, strategy designing and marketing. His expertise lies in driving breakthrough growth for a business. In the past, Vatss held senior leadership roles with brands of PepsiCo. His last assignment was of Vice President Sales, where he was responsible for driving sales and distribution for India operations of brands like Tropicana juices, Gatorade Sports drink, Lipton Ice tea and others with capacity of National sales Head.

Expressing gratitude on his appointment, Sharad Vatss says, “Apis India has created a name for itself in the FMCG industry through its amazing value proposition, a strong leadership team and extremely talented employees. I am thrilled to join the Apis team in a role that combines my background and experience solving complex problems related to sales and marketing and expanding client relationships. ”

