Anuj Jain appointed as Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints

In his tenure over 30 years at KNPL, he has worked in various capacities across various functions and brings a wealth of experience.

The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) has appointed Anuj Jain as the Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd w.e.f. 1st April 2022.

Jain succeeds H M Bharuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd who will be superannuating on 31st March 2022.

Bharuka joined KNPL in 1985, becoming its Managing Director in April 2001.The hallmark of his tenure of 21 years as Managing Director has been the superlative and consistent topline and bottom-line performance year on year over his entire tenure.

Jain joined Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd in 1990 as a management trainee. In his tenure over 30 years at KNPL, he has worked in various capacities across various functions and brings a wealth of experience.

Commenting on his appointment Jain said, “I am deeply grateful to the Board and Kansai Paints, Japan for giving me an opportunity to not just be a part but lead this esteemed organization. I look forward to continuing the rich history of this company and build on the legacy of Mr. Bharuka to take the company to greater heights”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)