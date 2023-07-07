Anant Maheshwari resigns as Microsoft India president
Reports say that Maheshwari has chosen to step down to pursue a role outside the company
Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has reportedly resigned from his post.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to a media outlet that he has chosen to step down to pursue a role outside the company.
Maheshwari has served across industries from technology and software to management consulting. In his role at Microsoft, he was in charge of the company's overall presence and business in the country.
He was with the company since September 2016. Prior to that, he was with Honeywell for 12 years and 7 months. The IIM A alumnus has also worked for McKinsey & Company and serves as an independent board member & Director at Aditya Birla Group - Hindalco Industries Limited.
Netscribes onboards Prashant Shivram Iyer to lead global marketing
He was earlier with Adfactors PR for nearly six years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Netscribes has appointed Prashant Shivram Iyer to lead global marketing and strategic alliances.
Prior to this, he was with Adfactors PR for nearly six years.
In a social media post, Iyer called it a "big shift from the brand and communications industry".
At Netscribes, Iyer will be responsible in growing Netscribes' brand share in North America, the UK, the UAE and Europe.
Punt Partners gets Rohan Naterwalla & Abhinav Sinha to head creative stack
While Abhinav has worked with Star Wars, LEGO and Amazon Game Studios, Rohan was associated with Dentsu Webchutney
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 11:37 AM | 3 min read
Co-founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan - Punt Partners has onboarded Abhinav Sinha and Rohan Naterwalla as founding members to head their creative stack, signalling its commitment to marrying tech and creativity.
Abhinav brings with him deep immersive tech experience having worked with renowned companies like Star Wars, LEGO, and Amazon Game Studios. He also co-founded Newlit Technologies and Immersion Technologies, launching India’s first VR cognitive assessment platform.
On the other hand, Rohan is a homegrown creative talent from Dentsu Webchutney.
Rohan said, “You might be an intern with 2 months worth of experience, or you might be a big cat with 20; chances are that if you’ve ever worked in advertising, at some point you’ve dreamed of starting your own agency. We all share this common dream in our industry because, despite all the pitfalls it tends to have, it’s almost obvious to us all that if done right, we could definitely have the most fun jobs in the world—bar none. No debate. End of discussion.
Sid and Madhu might have started Punt, but they deputised us all to co-imagine what this ideal agency setup could look like. For us, that meant surgically redefining the very concept of a ‘creative team’. At Punt Creative, therefore, our creative team comprises more than just writers and designers; we also sport a very diverse pool of strategists, community managers, technologists, and developers, all working together to help our clients interact with their audiences like never before. After all, it’s 2023; ideas that don’t own the metrics for clients are ideas for agencies and not clients. The rest? It’s all a punt.”
Sinha added, “Over the past 15 years, I’ve worked with companies and colleagues who have been at the forefront of telling some of the most beloved stories in the world. But when it comes to advertising, there is a wild west-type approach to technology and storytelling. This has led to a huge opportunity cost. And now, with an increased buy-in from clients for immersive experiences - from virtual, augmented, extended reality - to a greater demand for metaverses, to the rise of generative AI applications, a transformative shift has been happening over the past 18-20 months.
That’s what excites me about what we’re building here at Punt Creative. By introducing and integrating best practices from around the world - like playtesting, brown boxing, vertical slicing, realm upskilling, and retrospectives, for example - and merging them with existing processes for creativity, we have built new standards and an approach that is unheard of in the industry. We have tried to ensure that - for once - the conversation around narrative, design, and technology is not skin-deep when it comes to connecting brands with audiences. This is what clients and even incoming talents want - demand! - today. I could not be happier to be a part of Sid, Madhu, and Sumera’s vision for the future of advertising.”
Sumera Dewan, President of Punt Creative said, “I am excited to announce the addition of Rohan and Abhinav to our team. Their distinctive blend of technological expertise and advertising knowledge marks a significant milestone for our agency as we venture into the future of advertising. Through the synergy of imaginative thinking and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are committed to consistently delivering outstanding results that surpass our clients' expectations.”
MagicCircle Communications elevates Dheeraj Renganath as CCO, Shefali Takalkar as COO
Both Dheeraj and Shefali were earlier Executive Creative Directors with the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 3:50 PM | 2 min read
Gurgaon-based full-service advertising agency, MagicCircle Communications has announced Dheeraj Renganath as the new Chief Creative Officer and Shefali Takalkar as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to the new leadership roles, both Dheeraj and Shefali were Executive Creative Directors with the agency. Natwar Singh, co-founder continues in his role as Executive Creative Director.
“These strategic promotions reflect MagicCircle’s commitment to foster creative excellence and drive growth for the agency. Dheeraj brings 18 years of creative experience and will now lead charge as the Chief Creative Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Shefali Takalkar brings over two decades of strategic, creative and growth-oriented thinking to her new role,” read a press release.
Commenting on the elevations, MagicCircle’s founder and Managing Director, Hemant Misra expressed great enthusiasm: “Natwar and I are delighted to announce Dheeraj and Shefali’s new roles. Their exceptional talent, decades of experience and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients have contributed significantly to our agency’s success so far. They are truly capable to lead our young, enthusiastic and multi-talented team. I am firm in my belief that Dheeraj and Shefali will provide the same level of personal involvement and partnership to our clients, that they so value.”
Speaking on his new role, Dheeraj Renganath, Chief Creative Officer, MagicCircle Communications who has been with the agency since its inception, said, “MagicCircle Communications is continuously moving forward with the vision of constantly developing innovative, media-agnostic ideas. In my new position, I aim to deliver creative excellence paired with creative efficiency to our clients and I strive to foster this among our young and driven teams.”
Shefali Takalkar, Chief Operating Officer, MagicCircle Communications said, “MagicCircle is poised to embark on an exciting phase of growth. With our media neutral approach we are all set to explore endless creative possibilities, discover new frontiers, create engaging brand stories that embody our ambitious vision and exceed client expectations. I am looking forward to partnering Dheeraj, Natwar and Hemant and steering the agency to greater heights of success and growth.”
MagicCircle Communications completed 5 years in May, 2023.
Carat India names Sanchayeeta Verma as CEO
She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 1:25 PM | 3 min read
Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu, has announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.
Sanchayeeta’s appointment marks a strategic advancement for Carat India as it continues to fortify its presence in the market. She will be based in Bangalore and will be responsible for boosting the agency's growth trajectory through strategic leadership. Sanchayeeta will also concentrate on mentoring the agency's incredibly broad talent pool, encouraging them to explore disruptive innovation-led solutions that lead to tangible client-centric business outcomes.
She will lead new business opportunities, and nurture existing client relationships through operational excellence, becoming a trusted partner for clients. Sanchayeeta will work in alignment with the network’s global brand proposition, further enhancing the revenue streams in India.
Commenting on Sanchayeeta’s appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The network's focus on strengthening our media businesses aligns with our global ambition. Getting the best people on board is, therefore, very critical. Sanchayeeta's ethos and the value systems that drive Carat are inextricably linked. Her varied expertise in consumer research, business planning, and client leadership has kept her abreast of the shifting media landscape. She is also dedicated to lifelong learning and staying ahead of the curve, making her an ideal candidate for this position. Carat has increased its scope over the recent year with notable wins such as Tata Neu, Tata Croma, Hero Vida, Times Pro, and others. Sanchayeeta will accelerate expansion and propel the Carat brand to the forefront of the Indian market.”
Sanchayeeta added, “Dentsu and Carat continue to be the front-runner in addressing critical industry issues such as audience attention, brand EQ and sustainable media. They continuously pioneer and lead in digital and CXM. I am very excited to join the Carat-dentsu family. I look forward to Carat being a fantastic partner to its clients, as well as an ideal place for our employees and the planet at large, by marrying the warmth of 'creating for people' with the dynamism of media, content, data, and technology.”
Sanchayeeta is a senior business leader with a 27-year of experience in the advertising, media & marketing industries. Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology. Before joining dentsu, Sanchayeeta held varied senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare & Wavemaker, where she made significant contributions across multiple regions. Her expertise has also been instrumental at companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc. Throughout her career span, Sanchayeeta has worked across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing renowned brands like ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo, to name a few.
Ventes Avenues launches operations in Malaysia
The company specializes in Mobile Performance, Branding and Influencer Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
Ventes Avenues, a mobile AdTech company, has expanded operations in Malaysia.
The company specializes in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology, Audience Solutions and Influencer Marketing.
“We are delighted to announce that Ventes has spread its wings into the Malaysian market. With a solid foundation in Singapore market, Ventes successfully established a strong foothold in the Indonesian market in December 2019. Continuing its journey of growth and expansion, we embarked on operations in Vietnam in 2022, further expanding our reach and influence. Ventes has been actively stepping into the Southeast Asian market, and this latest move into Malaysia is a testament to our commitment to expanding and serving brands in the region.”
“As we set forth on our venture in the Malaysian market, we are thrilled to kick-start with a range of offerings that cater to the needs of mobile marketing. Starting with our robust audience solutions inhouse DSP, Apptomizer and Attrimob, our propriety performance-based platform that prioritizes return on investment. We aim to assist brands in optimizing their App Performance and Retargeting strategies, recognizing the significance of every user for app marketers. Our Technology Solution will help Footfall Measurement for store visit attribution, which empowers advertisers to understand the success of their campaigns. Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with Direct OEMs, and Exclusive and Premium Publishers provide valuable opportunities for brands to maximize their reach with robust appographic and interest-based targeting.”
Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO, Ventes Avenues commented, "I am thrilled to witness our entry into the vibrant and dynamic South East Asian market. This expansion to Malaysia represents a significant milestone in our journey. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to brands in this region, building upon our solid foundation in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. With our eyes set on growth and our determination unwavering, we are excited to embark on this new chapter, forging meaningful connections, providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to brands, leveraging our expertise in mobile advertising to drive growth, enhance brand visibility, and deliver measurable results in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Manasi Narasimhan moves on from Mastercard: Report
Narasimhan was VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Manasi Narasimhan has moved on from Mastercard, according to a media report.
She was VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia.
Narasimhan joined Mastcard in 2017.
Prior to that, she was with Godrej for over 4 years.
Narasimhan has 21 years of experience in fintech & payments, FMCG and media.
Microsoft India announces elevations at senior level: Report
As per media reports, Irina Ghose is now MD-India and Venkat Krishnan has been elevated as Executive Director-Public Sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft India has announced several leadership elevations, according to media reports.
COO Irina Ghose has been elevated as Managing Director of India.
Venkat Krishnan has been promoted as Executive Director-Public Sector business.
The role changes have been made effective from July 1.
