Anand Chandak joins Arzooo as Vice President - Categories

B2B e-commerce platform Arzooo has appointed Anand Chandak as Vice President, Categories. With more than a decade long experience in building E-commerce categories, Chandak will be trailblazing the company’s efforts to build strategies and operational plans for Arzooo’s core categories of appliances & electronics.

He has been earlier associated with brands like Paytm Mall, Amazon India, Novartis, ITC and Nokia to name a few, will be instrumental in bringing in versatility to Arzooo’s growth and expansion.

Anand has been part of the initial core team of setting up and scaling Amazon’s sourcing arm, cloudtail and played a crucial role in establishing and growing various categories for Amazon India. He also played a central role in Paytm’s e-commerce foray as Vice President of Paytm mall.

Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo states, “Anand’s intrinsic understanding of the distribution strategies and the intricacies involved in Appliances and electronics categories will help us build upon our efforts to establish sustainable growth. We are elated to have him on board.”

Joining Arzooo as VP-Categories, Chandak further adds, “Arzooo has a unique proposition that appeases to the retailers and simplifies their sourcing. It is exciting to embark on this novel journey with the team and bring in exciting ideas to the platform that will help us set new milestones”.

He will be leveraging his experience and expertise to scale Arzooo’s distributor relationship, enhance its brand recall and chart out consumer research to create high impact marketing campaigns.

