Anand Chakravarthy joins ed-tech firm Results and Outcomes as Co-Founder

Digital Marketing & Business Leader - Anand Chakravarthy, has recently joined the Ed-Tech for, Results and Outcomes as Co-Founder and, will work alongside Investor and Founder in Media Tech and Edu Tech, Tarun Katial, to design and deliver upskilling courses focused on areas impacted by digital transformation, for working professionals.

Anand is a versatile leader with more than two decades experience of working with brands and businesses, helping them to scale and succeed. With his diverse set of skills encompassing Business Management, Marketing and Media, Communication and New Business Development he will help scale up the offerings from the company and drive future growth.

Speaking about his new role, Anand Chakravarthy said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this venture and glad to be doing this with Tarun. Having worked in the digital marketing ecosystem, the impact of digital disruption on businesses and people is very evident. Results & Outcomes is focused on building distinctive courses for specific cohorts of working professionals. Our focus is on offering them genuine upskilling programs, creating value for both associates and organizations alike. With an exciting portfolio of courses coming up, focused on the future of work, I am looking forward to this journey.”

Tarun Katial, Investor and Founder in Media Tech and Edu Tech commented, “Anand’s depth of experience and expertise across digital marketing and media will be very beneficial for Results and Outcome. His inclusion to the company will help us explore various avenues and build a distinctive EdTech platform, for working professionals across the industry. "

Results and Outcomes has recently launched its first upskilling course in partnership with MICA – Advanced Digital Transformation Program (www.adtp.co.in), delivered 100% by domain experts bringing real-world application into the classroom.

