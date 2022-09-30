Amitabh Bishnoi, VP-Digital, The New Indian Express Group moves on

Bishnoi joined the publication in 2009 as Assistant Vice President, Marketing

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 30, 2022 5:33 PM  | 1 min read
Bishnoi

Amitabh Bishnoi, Vice President-Digital, at The New Indian Express Group has moved on. He made the announcement with a social media post.

“Goodbyes are never easy, especially when you bid farewell to your extended family after 13 1/2 years. But I believe it is time for me to move ahead.

| had resigned from The New Indian Express Group and yesterday was my last working day. | will always cherish memories from TNIE all my life.

| would also like to thank everyone who supported me in my journey.”

Bishnoi was with the publication for over 13 years. He had joined the organisation as Assistant Vice President, Marketing.

At New Indian Express, Bishnoi was managing seven web portals, social media platforms and the Group's e-paper.

