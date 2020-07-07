Amitabh Bishnoi named VP - Digital at The New Indian Express

In his previous role, he was the Vice President, Marketing & Digital Operations at the organisation

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 2:04 PM
amitabh bishnoi

Amitabh Bishnoi has been named as the Vice President, Digital, at The New Indian Express.  In his previous role, he was the Vice President, Marketing & Digital Operations at the organisation since December 2019.

An IIMC alumnus, Bishnoi was heading marketing in the western region for Sahara India Mass Communication from 2008 to 2009. There he oversaw space selling for the print division. Before that, he was the CEO of Jagran Publications (Bhopal area) from 2000 to 2008, handling overall brand development & performance in Madhya Pradesh and ensuring ROI.

Tags Jagran prakashan The new indian express Amitabh Bishnoi
