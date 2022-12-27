Ajit Varghese moves on from ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer

Ajit Varghese has resigned from Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer. Varghese shared the news of his resignation on LinkedIn:

As we near the end of 2023, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the Chief Commercial Officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”

Strongly believe that the Phase I ambition that we set out 2yrs back has been achieved and now we have a rock solid team across agencies, clients and SMB to take over the mantle to drive the Phase II of revenue scale up

Over the period I had immense pleasure to work extremely passionate and entrepreneurial youngsters, form new connections, evolve new ways of working, have new learnings (considering my previous 25yrs has been in agency life and I came back to India after 8yrs in global stint), establishing new streams of business for brands to connect with consumers, test newer approaches in marketing, establishing the biggest audio chatrooms opportunity for entertainment sector and brands, etc etc

I wouldn’t have wanted to miss this and have it any other way in last 2yrs. Joined when the valuation was 650m and now at 5bn. Feeling blessed and lucky to have been at the right place, right time. Wishing all the ShareChatians onwards and upwards as I move on to my moon shot.

Varghese joined Sharechat in December 2020. Prior to that, he was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network. Known among the world’s top 5 media networks with clients ranging from industry giants like Vodafone, L’Oreal, Huawei, IKEA, Paramount Pictures, Chanel, Xerox, Netflix, Chevron, Beiersdorf, and Tiffany. Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023.

At ShareChat, he played a pivotal role in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts and building a robust monetisation approach. He also spearheaded its marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation and business centricity.

