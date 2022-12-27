Ajit Varghese moves on from ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer
Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023
Ajit Varghese has resigned from Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer. Varghese shared the news of his resignation on LinkedIn:
As we near the end of 2023, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the Chief Commercial Officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”
Strongly believe that the Phase I ambition that we set out 2yrs back has been achieved and now we have a rock solid team across agencies, clients and SMB to take over the mantle to drive the Phase II of revenue scale up
Over the period I had immense pleasure to work extremely passionate and entrepreneurial youngsters, form new connections, evolve new ways of working, have new learnings (considering my previous 25yrs has been in agency life and I came back to India after 8yrs in global stint), establishing new streams of business for brands to connect with consumers, test newer approaches in marketing, establishing the biggest audio chatrooms opportunity for entertainment sector and brands, etc etc
I wouldn’t have wanted to miss this and have it any other way in last 2yrs. Joined when the valuation was 650m and now at 5bn. Feeling blessed and lucky to have been at the right place, right time. Wishing all the ShareChatians onwards and upwards as I move on to my moon shot.
Varghese joined Sharechat in December 2020. Prior to that, he was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network. Known among the world’s top 5 media networks with clients ranging from industry giants like Vodafone, L’Oreal, Huawei, IKEA, Paramount Pictures, Chanel, Xerox, Netflix, Chevron, Beiersdorf, and Tiffany. Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023.
At ShareChat, he played a pivotal role in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts and building a robust monetisation approach. He also spearheaded its marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation and business centricity.
Kumar Shekhar elevated as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India
Kumar has over 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read
Tide, the UK's SME-focused business financial platform, has announced the elevation of Kumar Shekhar as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India.
The announcement follows Tide’s recent market entry into India.
In his new role, Kumar will focus on strengthening Tide’s presence in India, to better meet the needs of Tide members. He will also help position Tide for nationwide growth and realise Tide’s commitment to making it easier for SMEs to do business.
Kumar has more than 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management, Collection, Internal Audit, Headcount & Cost Planning, and Team Management. Before joining Tide, Kumar has served as the Vice President-Risk Operations at PayU Payments and held leadership positions at GE Capital and SBI Card.
DHR Global elevates Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India
He rejoined the company in September 2020 for a second stint
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
DHR Global has elevated Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India.
“With his leadership skills and wealth of industry knowledge, we have confidence that he will be successful leading the local teams,” the company has said.
Vikram was first associated with the firm from 2009-2013 before re-joining in September 2020.
“Over the years, he has proven himself to be a key member of the Board & CEO and Consumer & Retail Practices. He has extensive global experience working with diversified conglomerates, business houses and private equity firms across the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media and entertainment industries. Additionally, he has experience in managing teams, offices and operations – both in-house and outsourced – at the previous firms he worked with and in his corporate stint. We are pleased to have Vikram’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the APAC region,” the company statement said.
Schbang appoints Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director
Prior to this, Joshi was with Wunderman Thompson as Vice President and Senior Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has appointed Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director. Joshi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, having worked in digital, direct, and mainlines with brands across sectors. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was the Vice President and Senior Creative Director.
At AMFI, he worked with brands like Cello Pens, Johnson & Johnson, and Parag Milk foods. Having played an instrumental role in the marquee campaign, #MutualFundsSahiHai, Joshi is the recipient of many international and national awards like Effies, New York Festivals AME, Advertising Club Bombay, and more.
As it expands globally and in number, the 1000-talent-strong company, Schbang, continues to strengthen its senior leadership. Joshi's role at Schbang will be to trigger strategic and creative thinking that enables ideas to support this evolution in digital. He will work with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, and Rayomand Patell, Chief Creative Office and Chief Integration officer.
Joshi said on his appointment, "We've all seen many agencies trying to integrate mainline with digital. Either by upscaling their people's skills or by acquisition. Few, if any, have come close to achieving this. However, the good news is that this integration is happening (more easily and effortlessly) from the digital side. Mainly because of their fluidity of thinking and functioning. Schbang is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm very thankful they've given me the opportunity to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what lies ahead."
Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, commented on his joining, "Kashyap is a powerful creative force. In a world that has become obsessed with the glitz of treatment and packaging, Kashyap is the sort who is more interested in the insides of the bonnet. I see him becoming a serious contributor to the elevation of our craft by strengthening the insights we chase and the questions we ask.”
Infobip names Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth
Among Lewis' immediate tasks include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:29 AM | 3 min read
Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip's global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm's market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
His immediate priorities include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness. He will also enhance Infobip's customer marketing and growth capabilities by, for instance, introducing new initiatives such as account-based marketing. In addition, by bringing together the firm's marketing and growth teams globally, Ben will align all regions behind the same objective.
In the medium term, Ben will build Infobip's brand equity globally and drive greater engagement with its critical tier-one platform business customers. He will also ensure greater visibility for Infobip's self-service offer.
Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: "Infobip is focused on profitable growth, and the marketing and growth team is critical to our success. But to achieve that success, every team worldwide must be aligned and focused on the same objective. Combining the marketing and growth teams under Ben's new leadership unifies our end-to-end go-to-market functions from strategy to campaigns. Now everyone is focused on how they can help our customers succeed and, by doing so, how we can achieve ambitious profitable growth.
"Ben is an exceptional marketing leader with vast industry experience. What's more, having been with the firm for some time in understands our business inside out. At Infobip, we're committed to developing our people, helping them perform at their best and make the step up, which Ben exemplifies with this new appointment."
Overseeing a global team, Ben has significant experience in global omnichannel communications. He was previously VP of Strategic Commercial Innovation at Infobip. Before Infobip, Ben was Director of Revenue Operations at U.S. messaging heavyweight OpenMarket. Acquired by Infobip in 2020, Ben joined OpenMarket from a tech start-up in 2016. Following the acquisition of OpenMarket, Ben managed the transition of the sales and accounts teams, working closely with Infobip's executive team.
Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Growth at Infobip, said: "Having worked with Infobip and its executive team since its acquisition of OpenMarket, I've seen first-hand the breadth and depth of its people. Infobip has been hugely successful to date, and it has strong relationships with customers such as Microsoft and Adobe and partners like CRM platform HubSpot and workflow platform ServiceNow.
"With a more agile and collaborative approach, we can enhance that success and ensure Infobip achieves ambitious profitable growth. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues to ensure customers understand how our full stack communications infrastructure is so powerful that other providers run their platforms on it."
Russell Barrett bids adieu to BBH India
Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency has announced that Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.
Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.
Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best.
We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”
Said Russell Barrett "I’ve had a brilliant journey for almost 13 years at BBH. It’s always been about the people, starting with Sir John Hegarty as a mentor, to the chance to work with some of the most brilliant minds and the nicest people globally and in India. I can positively say that the agency today is in extremely capable and talented hands. I wish Dheeraj and Himanshu and the amazing teams at BBH the very best as I prepare for new beginnings in the new year."
ZMCL appoints Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
The board of directors of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The network informed the BSE that he is liable to retire by rotation, with effect from December 19, 2022.
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company.
Vaishnava, a seasoned professional of the media industry with an experience of over 20 years, has spent over two decades in journalism. His was earlier the Head of Cluster 2 Channels of Zee Media Corporation Limited, which consisted of various Hindi and regional news channels. Vaishnava holds B.Com (Hons) and M.Com degress from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.
Hisense India COO Rishi Tandon to move on
With Tandon exiting Hisense, the company now plans to rejig its top management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
Hisense, a consumer electronics and home appliances company, has decided to rejig its top management, with Chief Operating Officer Rishi Tandon moving on.
“Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023. This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market,” the company said.
“As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” they added.
