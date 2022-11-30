Ajay Kakar retires from Aditya Birla Capital

October 31 was Kakar’s last day as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company

Chief Marketing Officer of Aditya Birla Capital Ajay Kakar has announced his retirement. Kakar’s last day in the company was October 31, 2022.

Making the announcement on his Linkedin profile, Kakar wrote, “Retire at 60? In today’s world of opportunities and possibilities?

“An incredible future awaits Aditya Birla Capital. Turbo charged by passion and commitment. Look forward to cheering every success and every new high,” he mentioned.

Kakar joined Aditya Birla Capital in February 2008. Prior to this, he was working with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy.

