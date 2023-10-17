DDB’s Aditya Kanthy named CEO of newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services
Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in India
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today named Aditya Kanthy as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in the region, focusing on talent, cross agency collaboration, and innovation to drive growth in one of the company’s fastest growing markets. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market.
Omnicom Advertising Services will bring together the power of Omnicom to provide exceptional integrated solutions to meet the needs of clients in India.The group will capitalize on the top talent housed within its leading networks and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies, such as Omnicom Media Group, to further strengthen Omnicom’s comprehensive offering in India. Omnicom recently announced the creation of large global capability centers with four campuses out of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.
“This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralizing the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients,” says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations is primed to thrive under his leadership.”
Kanthy, currently CEO of DDB Mudra Group, began his career in Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner, taking on various responsibilities over the years including Chief Strategy Officer, a role in which he helped shape India’s most successful independent advertising agency into an Omnicom-owned integrated marketing communications group. As the new leader of Omnicom Advertising Services India, he will further strengthen Omnicom’s presence and ensure all of our capabilities are extended to our top clients.
Speaking about this development, Aditya Kanthy said, “Omnicom is the most creative global network in the world. Our agencies represent the enduring power of creativity to build brands and businesses. I look forward to bringing the might of the Omnicom network to clients in India and continue to attract the best creative talent in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”
Bobble AI names Ravi Shharma as Chief Business Officer
Shharma has previously held leadership roles at CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Saavn & Times Internet
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Bobble AI has appointed Ravi Shharma as its new Chief Business Officer.
Ravi will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (Advertising & Marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue.
He will work closely with the Executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to Founder & CEO Mr Ankit Prasad.
“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability & vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones,” said Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI.
Shharma has earlier worked with media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint.
Shharma said, “In the last few years Bobble AI has emerged as the most impactful deep tech solution company in India by re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform that has empowered brands to engage with their millions of potential customers in a creative and non-intrusive way. Despite having worked with many global media companies for over two decades, it’s probably the first time I felt moved by the unparalleled disruptions in the mobile marketing & advertising space that Bobble AI is driving and challenging the incumbents. I am quite excited to be part of a visionary team of innovators and look forward to achieving our collective goals and driving the company's growth."
ZEEL appoints Deepu Bansal as Independent Director for 3 years
Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
X’s Samiran Gupta rejoins ICANN
Gupta was Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia at X
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
X’s Samiran Gupta has joined ICANN as the Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement APAC & Stakeholder Engagement South Asia. This is his second stint with the organisation.
Gupta had earlier joined ICANN in 2014 as Head of India, where he established ICANN's in-country engagement in India. In Jan 2022, he was elevated as the head of stakeholder engagement, South Asia.
He moved on from ICANN to join Twitter (now X) in Feb 2022 as the Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia. Gupta led Twitter/X’s overall vision on key content-related policy issues.
He has also had a close to four year long stint with APCO Worldwide as Senior Director and was the Managing Director for Access India Advisors for over 15 years.
“I have received many messages congratulating me on rejoining ICANN. I am very grateful for your good wishes and look forward to a new chapter of my career unfolding,” Gupta wrote, as he acknowledged his former colleagues at X, in a LinkedIn post.
Nikunj Garg moves on from Times Group
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now, and Executive Editor, Times Now, has moved on from the Times Group.
As per industry sources, he is likely to join NDTV in a senior role.
Garg took over as Editor of Mirror NOW in October 2021.
Garg has been associated with Times Network for more than a decade. His expertise lies in covering national political and international developments.
Neena Dasgupta exits AIDEM Ventures
Dasgupta is the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, and recently took up the role of media representative with The Economist
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:36 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta has moved out of AIDEM Ventures Pvt. Ltd, an independent media sales and consulting company.
She is the Founder of The Salt Inc and has been Chief Executive Officer of the company. The Salt completes a year now.
Dasgupta recently took up the role of Media Representative with The Economist.
She started heading AIDEM after the exit of Pradeep Hejmadi in August 2020.
Dasgupta was the CEO and Director of Zirca Digital Solutions from November 2014 to January 2023.
