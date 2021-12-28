Abhishek Vyas partners with Royal Family of UAE to launch content studio

Vyas, former Netflix India Director, said that content will be produced across Indian languages with an aim to bring top-notch stories & talent to Indian audience across the world

Former Netflix India Director, Abhishek Vyas, has collaborated with the Royal Family of UAE to launch a content studio, which is all set to invest over $150 million in films and web series. As per reports, Vyas said that the whopping amount would be used in the Indian content business. "We are launching this studio, AVS Filmworks, in Dubai, in partnership with the Royal Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. As a part of this collaboration, we will invest about $150 million in the Indian content business”, he said.

Vyas said that the content will be produced across Indian languages, adding that the joint venture is aimed at bringing top-notch stories and talent to the Indian audience and Indie cine lovers across the globe. While Vyas has already started scouting for stories, he said details on the first set of projects will be announced next month.

Vyas had joined Netflix in May last year. Prior to that, he was the head producer at Zee Studios and senior producer at Eros International and also worked at Network18 and Star India. "I have had the opportunity to be deeply entrenched in the Indian film industry, having worked with some of the leading studios and OTTs in the country. The experience has allowed me to be in the middle of the filmmaking process, right from the idea to its release. With this new venture, I shift gears as move to becoming an independent film producer", he was quoted in reports.

Meanwhile, Salwa Abdul Aziz Zein, CEO at the private office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, asserted that he has personally been a fan of Indian films and said, “We are so happy to get into this collaboration with Abhishek and totally support his vision. We hope to bring the best stories to the audience in the near future".

Also, Tomaz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office, said, "We are pleased to partner with AVS Filmworks, wherein we will be jointly producing Indian cinemas in different languages. We have signed a partnership agreement and will be announcing our projects by mid-January 2022."

