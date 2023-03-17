Abhishek Joshi appointed Head of ShemarooMe
Prior to this, Joshi was SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
Abhishek Joshi has been appointed as the Head of ShemarooMe, highly placed sources confirmed this development to e4m.
Prior to this, Joshi was with MX Player. He had stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships in February 2023.
Previously, Joshi worked with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Before that, he was with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anita Kotwani elevated to CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu
Divya Karani will be transitioning off the media business to pursue personal interests
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 1:21 PM | 3 min read
Dentsu India today announces the promotion of Anita Kotwani to CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu. In her expanded role Anita will lead all dentsu’s Media businesses across South Asia including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope and media investment arm Amplifi. Most recently, Anita was CEO, Carat India, a position she has held since 2020.
A passionate media expert with over two decades of experience in the industry, Anita has an extensive background in media management for Consumer Durables, Financial Services, FMCG, and MNC brands. Anita is a regular on the award circuit, chairing juries for various bodies including EMVIEs, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Most recently, Anita won ‘Agency Head of the Year’ at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2022. She was also named ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ of 2022 in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising category, ‘Women to Watch’ in 2018, and ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ in 2019.
Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu, and Interim CEO, India until newly appointed CEO, Harsha Razdan, starts said: “Anita is a well-loved leader who firmly looks to the future, bringing her people with her on the journey and is fearless in her approach to driving new solutions for clients. The Media opportunity in India is growing exponentially. Anita’s background, coupled with Harsha’s complimentary experience is building a powerful force in our business to drive growth for our clients in this exciting market.”
Divya Karani will be transitioning off the media business to pursue personal interests after building a successful media reputation for dentsu India over the last decade.
Rob added: “Over the past 10 years Divya has successfully scaled our business on a market-beating trajectory, evidenced by dentsu becoming the #1 agency in RECMA 2021. We thank her for her years of dedication and wish her the very best for the future. I am looking forward to the next wave of leadership accelerating the solid foundation Divya has built.”
Divya Karani said: “I am proud of what I have accomplished with dentsu. Having worked closely with Anita – a valuable member of my leadership team, I know there is no better candidate for me to hand the reins to lead the media business to new heights. While it’s always a bittersweet moment to leave your ‘baby’, it is time for me to move on and pursue new opportunities.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said: “I have learned a tremendous amount from Divya and am honoured to be given this baton to carry on the marathon. You don’t just replace three decades of experience overnight – I intend to take this on with my utmost commitment and will look to continually challenge myself and my wonderful team of media specialists to always stay at the forefront of the industry to deliver the world’s best-integrated media strategies.”
This announcement closely follows last week’s appointment of Harsha Razdan, dentsu South Asia’s new CEO, as the business continues to strengthen its leadership team in the region.
Anita’s appointment is effective immediately.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
K Krithivasan is the new CEO designate at TCS
He is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new CEO designate at Tata Consultancy Services.
He will take over from Rajesh Gopinathan who has stepped down as CEO and Managing Director.
Krithivasan is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business.
He has been with TCS for over 34 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star’s head of sports sales Ambarish Bandyopadhyay moves on
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Ambarish Bandyopadhyay has stepped down as Disney Star's Head of Sports Sales.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for confirmation of the news but did not get a response till the time of publishing.
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year. He joined Star India in October 2018 as Executive Director.
Earlier, he was with HUL for over 10 years, and prior to that he was with PepsiCo India and Dabur India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
boAt: Vivek Gambhir to take on Chairman role, Co-Founder Sameer Mehta to become CEO
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
Imagine Marketing Limited (parent company of boAt), - India’s No.1 wearables (earwear and smartwatches) company today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Vivek Gambhir as Chairman of the company. Sameer Mehta, co-founder, will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap.
Vivek Gambhir commented, “I am very grateful to Sameer and Aman for the opportunity to partner with them to help make boAt better and stronger. Over the last several years, with the support of our top-notch management team which we have built together, we have taken tremendous strides to strengthen the foundations of the company. We are now the #2 company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders’ visionary leadership.
I have reflected a lot on what I want to do next that will give me greater meaning and fulfilment and further enable me to leverage my strengths in strategy and organisational building. Along with working closely with Aman & Sameer and the Board to guide the next phase of the company’s development, I look forward to engaging in a portfolio of activities on the business and social development front to help multiple organisations scale up, build their teams, and accelerate their value creation agendas.
Sameer Mehta, co-founder, remarked,“We have scaled up tremendously over the last several years and it has been amazing to have Vivek as a valued partner in our growth journey. In early 2021, we had approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years has been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company.
Together, we have launched the smart watches category establishing a leading position, broadened our presence across multiple channels, acquired KaHa (a world-class wearables technology platform), made significant strides in our Make-in-India initiative (producing 15M+ units locally), implemented an ERP (SAP), brought on board top-notch management talent and experienced board members, and grown revenues over 5x in the past 3 years. In doing so, we have developed the confidence and greater conviction that we can truly create a consumer tech powerhouse and a domestic champion admired globally, with leadership positions across multiple categories, countries, and channels, thus creating tremendous shareholder value.
Through our strong relationship with Vivek and working alongside him, we have also learned a lot about our strengths and what we enjoy doing. We remain passionate about building things and thrive by being deeply operationally involved, like we have been since the brand’s inception six years ago. We are deeply grateful to Vivek for his partnership, inspirational leadership, strong values, and friendship. And we look forward to his continued support as we chart the next phase of our transformation.”
Aman Gupta, co-founder, added, “We are incredibly thankful to Vivek for his friendship and partnership over the last several years. We have learnt a lot from his inspirational leadership, strong sense of values and strategic thinking. boAt today is in a much stronger position, and we firmly believe that our best days are ahead of us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nandini Singh bids adieu to Disney Star after 18 years
Singh, the Channel Head of Star Bharat and Star Pravah, is quitting due to personal reasons
By Sonam Saini | Mar 16, 2023 4:29 PM | 1 min read
Nandini Singh, Channel Head of Star Bharat and Star Pravah, is moving on from Disney Star after close to 18 years. According to sources, Singh is quitting due to personal reasons.
Singh joined the network in 2005 as Manager- Research and Consumer Insights. Later, she was promoted as Senior Manager, Programming Strategy. In 2014, she was appointed the Business Head of Star Movies. In this role, she was responsible for channel P&L and driving the business across all functions such as programming/marketing/sales and distribution. In 2016, she became Star India’s English Cluster Business Head. And in 2018, she was appointed the Channel Head of Star Bharat.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for an official confirmation, but is yet to receive a response.
Meanwhile, Arpit Mankar, Lead Distribution Strategy (Entertainment Network), of Disney Star has also quit. He was associated with the network for over eight years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ayekart Fintech appoints Anand Mugad as Chief Marketing Officer
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 3:15 PM | 1 min read
Ayekart, an integrated digital technology platform for the food and agri value chain, has announced the appointment of Anand Mugad as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Commenting on the announcement Debarshi Dutta, CEO & Co-founder of Ayekart, said, "We are delighted to welcome Anand as a part of our leadership team. His extensive marketing and communications experience in domestic and global companies will add value to Ayekart in brand building. With Anand's vast experience and expertise, Ayekart looks forward to accelerating its growth and enhancing its reputation as a leading provider of digital solutions for traditional businesses and the agricultural value chain."
Anand brings with him over 24 years of experience in corporate communication, marketing, and business development, having worked with renowned companies such as DBS Bank India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Nestle India Ltd.
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India. He played a pivotal role in enhancing the bank's corporate reputation through effective communication strategies. At Axis Bank, he was instrumental in establishing the Corporate Communications Department, where he managed the PR function of the bank and its subsidiaries. Anand also gained extensive experience working with ICICI Bank and Nestle India Limited.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
General Motors Global CMO Deborah Wahl to retire
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
The Global Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors, Deborah Wahl, will be retiring, effectively March 31, media networks have reported.
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019.
She was earlier leading marketing at Cadillac and prior to that at McDonald's USA.
Wahl was also with Toyota and Ford.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube