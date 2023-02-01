Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player
Joshi has stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
Abhishek Joshi has reportedly stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships at MX Player. Joshi had joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships. He was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation.
Joshi was previously with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Prior to that, he worked with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
e4m reached out to Joshi and did not recieve a response at the time of filing this story.
Sameer Singh elevated to TikTok’s Head of Global Business, North America
Singh was previously heading Global Business for the APAC region
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Sameer Singh who joined ByteDance in August 2019 has been elevated to the Head of Global Business (North America). Singh had been heading global business in the APAC region since July 2021.
Singh has led business solutions for the short-video platform in South Asia ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India in 2020.
Singh takes over the crucial portfolio at a time when TikTok has been facing intense scrutiny in the United States. The government has already banned the app on federal-government devices over national security concerns.
Before joining ByteDance, the IIM alumnus was the CEO of GroupM South Asia. He has also held leadership roles at Google, GSK and P&G.
Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV
Razdan has stepped down from her role as executive editor at the network
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 5:17 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan has reportedly stepped down as the executive editor of NDTV barely days after colleague Sreenivasan Jain resigned.
After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023
Razdan's resignation follows the spate of senior-level exits at the network in the aftermath of its takeover by the Adani Group.
In November, Ravish Kumar also stepped down from his role as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India.
Razan returned to the channel in February 2022 more than a year after she fell victim to an elaborate phishing scam. The senior journalist was led to believe that she secured a job as a media professor at Harvard University.
She joined NDTV in 1999 and worked there till June 2020 before quitting for the first time. She was the primary anchor of NDTV 24x7 news debate show Left, Right & Centre and the weekly debate show The Big Fight.
Razan is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism for reporting from Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern India and International Press Institute award for excellence in journalism for Kathua rape and murder case expose among other accolades.
Zepto appoints Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 2:56 PM | 1 min read
Grocery delivery app Zepto has recently onboarded Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization at Zepto. With this appointment, Zepto will enhance its business operations’ efficacy, improve customer experience and prepare for the nationwide expansion of its services.
Shreyansh has an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique blend of technical understanding and management capabilities, and his expertise in market research and analytics will help Zepto in every aspect.
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing. With his vast experience in the domain, he will be helping in leading and building Zepto.
Gupshup appoints Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global – Marketing
Prior to this, Verma was Vice President at Yellow.ai leading global marketing initiatives
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:38 PM | 1 min read
Gupshup has appointed Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global Marketing.
Verma will lead Gupshup’s overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.
With over 15 years of experience, Verma brings rich expertise in technology, product, and growth marketing. Most recently, she was the Vice President at Yellow.ai where she led their global marketing initiatives including entry to new markets, ARR growth, and expansion. Prior to Yellow.ai, she led large international marketing teams in hyper-growth environments at Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike and Payoneer.
Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Gupshup said, “Vartika’s strong bias towards action, cross-team collaboration, and strong understanding of business needs alongside brand and growth marketing experience is a powerful combination. With her deep experience in the conversational messaging space, I am excited about the new ideas and opportunities she will bring into marketing at Gupshup.”
“The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10X better CX. I am delighted to join Gupshup at this pivotal juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute breakthrough ideas to meet the burgeoning demand for CPaaS and Conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Verma.
Manu Kumar Jain moves on from Xiaomi
Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, joined the company in 2014 as Country Manager and head of India business
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The Global Vice President of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that he is moving on from the Chinese consumer electronics company after working there for nearly a decade.
Jain was among the first employees of the company, joining in 2014 as Country Manager and head of Xiaomi's India business. He rose through the ranks, holding several leadership positions within the company till he was named Global VP in 2017.
He shared a tweet to announce his move after nine long years with the company and said he is leaving at the right time when the company's leadership teams across the world are strong.
"I wish Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," he wrote.
Change is the only constant in life!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023
Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️
The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr
He also wrote about some of the proud moments at Xiaomi, especially when the company became the top smartphone brand in India without spending any ad monies. He also fondly recollected Ratan Tata's investment in the company; Modi government's Make in India initiative, which led to Xiaomi manufacturing 100% of its smartphones and TVs in India; and generating 50,000 jobs in the country by expanding the company's scale of operations.
Jain also served on the board of many companies such as KrazyBee, Hungama, ZestMoney and WorkIndia. Prior to joining Xiaomi, he was also the Co-Founder and Managing Director of online shopping platform Jabong.
Hein Schumacher named new Unilever CEO
He replaces Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 8:23 AM | 1 min read
FMCG giant Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO to replace Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023. According to the Unilever website, Schumacher was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC in June 2022 and his appointment took effect in October 2022. He is a member of the Audit Committee.
The appointment comes a full circle for Schumacher, who had started his career with Unilever.
Prior to his second stint with the FMCG giant, in 2018, he was the CEO of the Dutch multinational dairy cooperative Koninklijke FrieslandCapina NV. He joined the company in 2014 as its Chief Financial Officer.
Between 2003 and 2014, Schumacher held a variety of executive positions at Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Prior to that, he was Corporate Controller, in Asia and Central America at Ahold NV.
The 51-year-old executive holds a Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Amsterdam.
Legends League Cricket appoints Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing
She has earlier worked with agencies, including Ogilvy TBWA and FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced that the league has appointed Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing. The appointment is in line with league’s vision to bring in best amongst the Legends sports event across globe. Legends League has announced its new season LLC Masters, which will be played in Qatar from February 27-March 8, 2023
Aditi has over 12 years of experience in brand marketing, planning and communication. She has executed 360 degree end to end campaigns for various product categories in telecom, mobile handsets, FMEG, beauty, makeup and food. She started her career from Ogilvy and worked in global ad agencies like TBWA and FCB Ulka. Aditi has worked on marquee campaign like ‘Ceiling Art’, which has changed the way people started considering fans in their homes.
Overall branding, marketing and communications for launch of water purifier and personal grooming as new product categories in Havells, were undertaken under Aditi’s supervision. Her last project was with Vega Industries in India and she was responsible branding for the complete range of both personal grooming and beauty care accessories category and their entire ATL and BTL campaign.
Aditi Kaushik, Director, Marketing, Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Good start is half the job done. 2 seasons behind us, We are placed well in the cricketing World. But we need to maintain our leadership positioning in the space. Thus we are setting our team to not just sustain the position but grow further. A cricket enthusiast and a marketing specialist, Aditi is a good asset to have on board. We welcome Aditi to the team and hope she will be able to deliver on the promise made to our fan base."
