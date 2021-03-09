Tourism industry gets onboard with JCDecaux India at BIAL

Tourism industry, which was hit hard by the adverse effects of the unfortunate pandemic is finally gaining its momentum back. The audiences at BIAL witnessed tourism brands making a connect with them and announcing their recommence in full swing.

It’s been months now the restrictions over travel got uplifted and people starting to tick off the destinations from their bucket list after long. Taking this as an opportunity, Gujrat Tourism decked up the colossal billboard at BIAL exterior road to broadcast the mesmerizing festival of Rann Utsav at Kutch, Gujarat to the travel enthusiasts accessing the airport road.

The brand communicates with a creative showcasing the white desert of Gujrat along with essential details to make audiences aware and build a positive brand perception. Taking up the JCDecaux billboard, Gujrat tourism attracts audiences’ attention from a distance with its big canvas and interactive creative. JCDecaux, an outdoor advertising company owns exclusive advertising rights at the Bengaluru International Airport.

While the west side of the country is promoting itself at the South Gateway of India, the Bengaluru Airport, the southern side has been advertising at BIAL on JCDecaux media as well. Tamil Nadu, famous for its architecture and intricate temples adorned strategically located lightboxes at the airport to give audiences a glimpse of Brihadeeswar Temple in Thanjavur. Giving travelers a reason to plan their next trip, Tamil Nadu tourism captures them in a relaxed state of mind for better engagement and positive recency in their minds.

Karnataka, the mystic land of wildlife and national parks is another tourist destination covered by Jungle Lodges and resorts at the airport. The brand advertises on a huge billboard at the approaching road of the airport, making audiences aware of India’s first eco-tourism destination.

“With tourism industry getting back on its feet, we were hoping to have more tourism brands onboard with us. As life has gone back to its old self, travel enthusiasts across the country have been more than pleased. Tactfully, considering this the right time to tap the audiences at the airport, a place where mostly travelers are found, these tourism brands used the opportunity to connect to the fullest. With JCDecaux media, the brands leveraged high visibility at specific touchpoints that are hard-to-miss and garnered maximum attention. Not to forget, the increasing footfall at BIAL (an opening to many Southern tourist destinations of India) the brands have enhanced reach and more audiences to cater to. We are more than elated to have tourism industry advertising with JCDecaux India.” Says Raheel Amjad, Deputy MD, JCDecaux India.

